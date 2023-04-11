Last year was a difficult season for Harrisonburg in some aspects.
The Blue Streaks, who have been one of the premier girls soccer programs in the area for quite some time, struggled with injuries, inconsistency, and continuity throughout the entire regular season.
Still, led by head coach Kelsey Watson, the team managed to go 6-8, placing second in the Region 5D sub-regional tournament and earning a trip to the Region 5D playoffs, where it fell in the opening round.
But with an abundance of talent returning this season, Watson, now in her third season coaching Harrisonburg, expects improvement.
“We hope to raise the bar this season by not only bringing the same skill and passion for soccer on the field, but also by setting a new standard of sportsmanship and character,” Watson said.
The Blue Streaks are off to a solid start, most recently completing a season sweep of Louisa County as they continue to navigate through a difficult non-district schedule as the area’s lone Class 5 program.
One of the biggest reasons is the amount of experience on the HHS roster, led by junior forward Esmeralda Cardoso Rodriguez, who scored 14 goals and dished out three assists in a breakout 2022 season.
Other key returners include senior goalkeeper Carolyn Hinshaw, who registered 92 saves last season, and senior midfielder Galilea Santiago Henriquez, an all-Valley District player with eight goals and three assists a year ago and valuable experience in big games over the years.
Quetzalli Arteaga-Vazquez, another senior midfielder, also returns after scoring five goals and serving up five assists in 2022 for HHS.
And while the returners will certainly carry the load, there are some key newcomers, including a trio of impressive freshmen led by standout defender Grace Tysinger, who the program is ecstatic about.
Harrisonburg has been a consistent contender in the Valley District, and Watson hopes that will be the case again in a tough league.
After the adversity faced last season, the head coach is optimistic that the Blue Streaks got better from it and will use it this year.
And the end goal is to get the HHS program back where it belongs
“We are focusing on the Blue Streak way — teamwork, respect, equity, appreciation, kindness, scholarship,” Watson said. “We are excited to see how increased focus on character will impact the game we love.”
