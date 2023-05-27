Harrisonburg’s postseason run officially came to an end on Thursday.
The Blue Streaks fell into a four-run hole early, and while they continued to chip away, they were unable to rally — falling 8-3 to Brooke Point in the Region 5D baseball quarterfinals at home.
It was a rough start to the season for the Blue Streaks, and head coach Kevin Tysinger said if Thursday were an early-season game, they would’ve lost in a blowout.
Tysinger gave props to Brooke Point starting pitcher Dylan Young, who sat Harrisonburg down on strikes 10 times.
“I’m proud of our guys for staying in it,” Tysinger said. “[Young] was tough. Not that the second guy [Brooke Point pitcher Jordan Rendon] was bad, but [Young] was tough. We stayed around just enough. [Just] a couple hits away [and] you never know what could’ve happened. That’s the way it goes sometimes. Unless you win a state championship, your season ends in a loss.”
Drew Bowman, Toby Corriston, Manuel Nunez Rodriguez, Eddy Perez Navarro, and Johnny Woo took the field for the final time Thursday as Harrisonburg’s five seniors.
Tysinger noted some of them have been a part of the program since eighth grade, and a few stepped away and came back. Tysinger was happy to see them return, and all have made significant contributions to the team.
“They’ve done a lot,” Tysinger said. “They’ve led by example, they’re all good kids, [and] they work hard. I’m very pleased with the seniors and how they performed.”
Corriston was one of the few that took time off from the program, as he decided to take last year off to focus on golf. Now that the season is behind him, Corriston can definitively say he made the right choice to return.
“This group of guys is something special,” Corriston said. “I’ve had a lot of fun with them [and] I’ve played with them since I was a little kid. Getting to close out my senior year with them is really special, and it was just a fun season.”
Corriston threw for five innings and struck out three Thursday, while Woo pitched two innings of relief and struck out four. Second baseman Noel Cano Rocha led the Streaks (3-16) with two hits and an RBI.
While it wasn’t the result they wanted, Corriston said it was a great way to go out as they continued to chip away and never gave up.
“We fought through the whole season and we fought through this whole game,” Corriston said. “We had a slow start, but we kept clawing our way back in and we had a chance at the end. It was really fun. Even though it’s not how we wanted to end our season, we felt like we fought hard, and we played all the way until the end, which was nice.”
Tysinger applauds the way his team battles no matter what. They fight until the last out and never show signs of doubt, even if it looks to be over for them on the scoreboard,
“In their minds, they might even feel it [being over] — but they don’t sound like it,” Tysinger said. “I’m proud of them for staying up and having each other’s back all the way through.”
Corriston said there’s a tight-knit bond with the guys on the team, and they feed off each other’s energy — never wanting to let their guys down.
“We’re all good friends,” Corriston said. “None of us wanted to lose for each other. It wasn’t an individual thing. We all want to play well, want everyone to have fun, and I think that’s what kept us fighting right until the end.”
Tysinger noted they started off this season inexperienced, and even with the seniors, there wasn’t much varsity experience.
Now that his guys have a year under their belts, Tysinger is hopeful that experience will benefit them as they try again next year.
“They’ve seen it, they felt it, and they know what it’s like,” Tysinger said. “They know some of the things that we need to work on to clean things up to make ourselves better going forward.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.