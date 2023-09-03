WINCHESTER — Seeing that Millbrook rushed for nearly 400 yards against Harrisonburg last week, it wasn’t a shocker to see Handley looking to establish the ground game on Saturday.
Once the Judges quit hurting themselves with penalties, they did just that with a few passes sprinkled in between.
Manno Lusca rumbled for 159 yards on 10 carries and scored the game’s first four touchdowns as the Judges racked up 342 yards on the ground and 482 yards of total offense. Meanwhile, the Handley defense held the Blue Streaks to four first downs and 58 yards of total offense in a 49-0 win.
Lusca, who is averaging 14.2 yards per carry this season, said the plan of attack was simple as the Judges took advantage of its beefy starting offensive line of Jaiquan Offutt, Jaishaun Offutt, Matthew Bosshard, Ivan Membreno and Kamrin May.
“We were just running it up the middle,” said Lusca, who did all of his damage in the first half. “The line was blocking great today. From the first play to the last play, the line was blocking great.”
“They did a very good job,” echoed Josiah Johnson, who rushed for 75 yards and a touchdown on seven carries. “They blocked everything up. I think me and the other running backs just need to get into the lab and improve on the things that the line is doing.”
Jake Smith, who got his first victory at Handley, liked what he saw from the ground attack. Eight different players carried the ball for the Judges, all finishing with positive yardage. Quarterback Christian Metzger (5 carries for 44 yards) and reserve Trentyn Neal (6 for 28) also rushed for TDs.
“Our ground game has been good from the start and it’s continuing to improve,” Smith said. “We’re going to continue to improve on the details there. We have several good backs and they all can tote the ball pretty well for us and Christian runs it pretty well for us, too. We will continue to rely on that pretty heavily. … Up front the guys do a great job, too. None of that running game would exist without the five guys up front.”
Harrisonburg’s Deacon Smith ended Handley’s first drive with an interception, but the Judges’ defense got the ball right back when Logan Vollmers recovered a fumble at the Blue Streaks’ 29.
Handley needed just one play to score as Lusca bounced off a tackle, spun to his left and raced down the left sideline for a touchdown. Josh Newcome’s first of seven extra points on the day made it 7-0 with 7:48 left in the first quarter.
Later in the period, Hassan Akanbi’s 24-yard punt return gave Handley the ball at the Harrisonburg 34. After a 17-yard pass from Metzger to Akanbi, Lusca cut right and rumbled 17 yards for a score.
The Judges then recovered an onside kick and managed to score, despite themselves. A penalty near the goal line negated a long touchdown pass to Akanbi, prompting Smith to call a timeout to to address his players who had already committed five penalties just one week after having 16 in a season opening loss at Musselman (W.Va.).
“We had a little bit of first-game jitters,” Smith said. “This is our first game here and some of that stuff kind of hurt us early on. We got a timeout called and settled everybody down and we started playing fundamental football.”
After another penalty, Lusca opened the second quarter with a 24-yard burst around the right side to make it 21-0.
Harrisonburg got its initial first down on its next possession when quarterback JJ Engle scrambled for 23 yards on a third-and-22 play.
Handley would force a punt that Akanbi returned 20 yards to the Harrisonburg 45. Two plays later, Lusca cut left and outraced the Harrisonburg secondary for a 39-yard TD, his career-high fourth in a game.
“I was just trying to get the win for the team,” said Lusca, who now has six TDs on the season.
“Manno works really hard,” Smith said. “He puts the work in all week long. On Saturday, he looks different than he does during the week. He’s an impressive kid and he does a great job for us.”
The Judges extended the margin to 35-0 with 78-yard march, their longest drive of the half. Metzger was 2-for-2 for 27 yards and went over from the 1 with 53 seconds left in the half.
With the running clock going, the Judges marched 80 yards to start the second half behind the running of Johnson. The sophomore carried five times for 44 yards, including the final three for the score that put the Judges ahead 42-0.
“I had to wait a little bit to carry the rock, but I got in and took the opportunity,” said Johnson.
Johnson, Lusca, Ian Thorpe and a host of Handley defenders were able to keep the dangerous Engle bottled up most of the afternoon. Engle finished with 27 yards on 14 carries and was 0-for-4 passing.
“Our key was to be as aggressive as we can,” Johnson said of the Judges’ defense. “It’s play fast and play hard and get 11 hats to the ball every play. [Engle] was a well-rounded player. We had to keep a little eye on him, but we just went in there and played fast and physical.”
Smith said Johnson played an excellent game on both sides of the ball. “He is a young kid but he is a great leader,” Smith said. “He was named captain today for the way in which he approached practice this week. That shows up out here on both sides of the ball. He’s going to continue to grow and get better.”
Neal’s three-yard TD in the fourth quarter capped the scoring.
Harrisonburg coach Kyle Gillenwater, whose team lost its opener 40-0 to Millbrook, said it was another tough loss. “49-0 speaks for itself,” he said. “They dominated every phase of the game. It was a rough afternoon for the Streaks.”
Gillenwater said his team did make some progress. “In some things, yes,” he said. “We had a lot of people get injured during the game, so once we got out of the first quarter we had a bunch of people playing positions they had never played. The kids kept fighting, stayed in it and stayed together, so that’s a good thing.
“… We’re off next week, so we have two weeks to prepare for the next one. We’ll get some things ironed out and hopefully continue to get better.”
Handley held onto the Sullivan-Potts Trophy, named for former Handley grad and state senator Russ Potts and former Harrisonburg city planner Bobby Sullivan. The Judges hold a 50-32-3 edge in the all-time series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.