Harrisonburg looked to have a chance in the early innings Thursday, but that opportunity dissipated.
Leading by four after four innings, the Blue Streaks couldn’t hold back the Briar Woods any longer, as the Falcons mounted 15 runs in the fifth and sixth frames to claim a 16-3 six-inning win in the Region 5D softball quarterfinals at HHS.
Yet, the season-ending loss didn’t keep the young Streaks down. There were smiles and cheers all around after the game, as they celebrated the season and said goodbye to the team’s sole senior, Mia Beauzieux.
“She’s a phenomenal athlete,” HHS head coach Derek Smiley said. “She covers so much ground for us in center field. She’s been a rock for us [with] her bat alone. … [With] her speed, you don’t replace that. You just don’t find that anywhere. She’s been phenomenal for us and she’s going to be dearly missed.”
It was an emotional time for Beauzieux after the game, as her teammates cheered and celebrated for her contributions to the program.
While it wasn’t the way Beauzieux wanted to end her high school softball career, the dual-sport athlete is thankful to have made long-term connections with her teammates — some she said she’s played with since fourth grade.
“I’ve known them for a long time and I’ll definitely miss playing with them,” Beauzieux said. “Overall, I was super sad to end my high school career like this.”
Beauzieux doubled in the third on Thursday, her final career hit. Her main takeaway from her high school career is that effort and practice goes a long way.
“If you continue to practice and work every day towards a goal, you’ll eventually achieve it with practice,” Beauzieux said.
Beauzieux qualified for the 300-meter hurdles for the Virginia High School League Class 5 track and field state championships. She said her softball teammates were watching along when she made the state mark at regionals, and believes it speaks to the support they show for her.
“I could hear them screaming my name [during the race] and it really made me want to push for states,” Beauzieux said. “Their support means a lot to me and I’m glad they could be there for me.”
Junior star Ashlyn Smiley threw for five innings Thursday and tossed five strikeouts, while Camryn Johnson and Logaan Whiting each threw an inning of relief combined.
Derek felt a major turning point of the game was when he made the call for Ashlyn, his daughter, to come out of the circle and tape up her ankle — a nagging injury she’s been battling through.
Derek said he started to notice it was affecting Ashlyn, so he made the call to take her out. From there, the Falcons poured it on them. Derek took nothing away from Briar Woods and said they earned every hit and run they put up.
“That opened the floodgate,” Derek Smiley said. “They were down a little bit, and that really changed the momentum of the whole game. I’m proud of Ashlyn, she re-taped it, went back in there [and] continued to do her game. … They earned that game, everything they got.”
One word that came to mind for Ashlyn in describing this season is growth. The way they’ve come together as a team and be able to hang with the other team in their district has been a huge change, and they don’t go into any game with any doubts.
“The amount of straight up growth we’ve had is absolutely insane,” Ashlyn said. “We’re going knowing every game is winnable, and I don’t think that’s something we can say for the past. You can ask any of the girls, and they’ll say we’ve never been more of a team.”
Ashlyn spoke candidly of the team’s energy on and off the field, as they try to keep a positive mindset no matter the scenario.
“We’re just a crazy bunch,” Ashlyn said. “We all get along great, and if anything, we know that [our] dugout is where the energy comes from. If [our] dugout is ever down, our playing is down. Just cheering and keeping each other up means a lot.”
The doors on Harrisonburg’s season have been shut with a 5-14 overall record, but there’s a lot Derek can take away. He believes his girls have learned that if they stick together and fight until the last out, the sky’s the limit on what they can achieve.
“This team is starting to figure that out,” Derek said. “Our win over Spotswood, we had to battle in that game. … I think they’re starting to figure out that if they fight together as a unit, they accomplish and overcome a lot. They’re very high-energy, and I’m excited to bring them back next year and see what we can do.”
