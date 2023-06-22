Harrisonburg center back Tyler Miller was sidelined for much of his freshman season due to an injury.
A year later, Miller was named the 2023 Valley District Boys Soccer Player of the Year and helped lead the Blue Streaks to their second straight Valley District title.
HHS head coach Anthony Marasco, the 2023 Valley District Coach of the Year, said it's always meaningful to coach when one of their players can win such an award. To do it as just a sophomore, however, is astonishing.
Miller caught the eye of the Harrisonburg varsity coaches almost immediately, as Marasco recalls Miller being a standout as an eighth grader on the junior varsity team. Once he was promoted to varsity, they didn't waste any time getting him on the field.
"Even as a freshman, we put him in the starting lineup right away," Marasco said. "We knew this kid's just a little bit different, no matter what his age is. It's been great having him. … Having him the entire season this year was very nice for us to have."
Marasco said Miller's motivation since returning from injury showed on the field this season. It was tough for Miller to watch his team from the sidelines while dealing with what he said wasn't a significant injury but kept him from playing.
This year, that motivation to return to playing the sport he loved ultimately carried him to the Valley Player of the Year honor.
"I hadn't played high school soccer in a long time, and it's something I really enjoy," Miller said. "The motivation from last year carried into this season, and even though it didn't end the way we wanted it to, I'd say what we accomplished was pretty good."
Marasco felt one of the critical factors that led Miller to earn that award was his leadership skills. The coaching staff challenged Miller early in the season to take a leadership role, and soon enough, he was named one of the team captains.
"We didn't care that he was a sophomore," Marasco said. "We wanted him to take on that role. He was named a captain halfway through the season, and he met every goal that we set for him — and exceeded some of them. I think his willingness to meet those goals and to push himself, those are the reasons he was recognized for that award."
Miller agreed with Marasco's expectations, and the chance to be team captain pushed him to go the extra mile and be the leader they wanted.
"I knew that I had to do those things, but I never had the motivation to make me want to do it," Miller said. "Having that in the back of my head made me want to try a little bit harder at those things."
Miller is set to continue leading the team through his junior year. With 17 returners to the program, mainly consisting of upperclassmen, Miller is optimistic about what they can achieve in 2024.
"I think with a large majority of our starting lineup being seniors next year, there's going to be a different feeling on the field," Miller said. "They know it could be there last season and last game, so they're going to try a lot harder and have a lot of motivation."
Marasco believes he made the right choice to appoint Miller as team captain. Not only has he proven his leadership skills, but with a year of leadership experience, he can build off of what he did this season.
With a strong mindset and fully healthy, Marasco is excited for Miller to start with a clean slate in his junior season.
"Sometimes if you have three senior captains, they're all gone, and then you don't know who your leadership is," Marasco said. "I think this gives him a really good opportunity to come back in August, be a leader from the start, and push these kids in all our preseason stuff, and just set the standard of what this program is and what we expect of all of our kids."
