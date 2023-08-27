It was a quiet, somber postgame walk out of the locker room for Harrisonburg on Saturday.
After failing to win a single game a year ago, the Blue Streaks entered this season determined for success, but their quest to turn things around is off to a difficult start after being trounced by Millbrook 40-0 in a non-district matchup at HHS.
HHS head coach Kyle Gillenwater said they have a lot of things to clean up early in the season, and while he believes they showed positive signs throughout the game, they need to improve in execution.
“We’ve got a lot of things to clean up,” Gillenwater said. “We had a lot of really good plays, offensively and defensively both, but we’ve got to put two, three, four, or five [plays] in a row to have a series. … Physically and mentally, we got hot and tired, [and] we didn’t handle the adversity well.”
The Streaks turned it over on downs on their first drive of the game. Millbrook responded with two touchdowns on its first two drives, taking the winds out of Harrisonburg’s sails early. The Pioneers took it to the house twice in the second quarter, leading 27-0 at the half.
Millbrook running back Kyler Jackson plowed through the Harrisonburg defense, scoring four touchdowns for 182 rushing yards. Gillenwater said Millbrook runs a different offense that tries to “mash” their opponents, and their lack of linemen depth didn’t play to their benefit.
“That’s a tough deal for us, because we don’t have very many linemen on the team anyway,” Gillenwater said. “The few we have are playing both ways, so they had a lot of snaps and they got tired.”
Quarterback JJ Engle led the Streaks with 76 rushing yards on nine carries, while VJ Bullard contributed 26 rushing yards on six rushes. In a game that seemed rough in every aspect for the Streaks, Gillenwater felt good about his special teams group and the limits in penalties and turnovers.
“If you don’t turn the ball over and you don’t have penalties, you’re hard to beat,” Gillenwater said. “We only had one penalty and only turned the ball over one time, and it [the turnover] was at the end of the game. That’s a huge positive.”
The Streaks (0-1) travel to John Handley to face the Judges in non-district play on Saturday at 1 p.m.
It’s still early in the season, but the Blue Streaks now ride a 12-game losing streak dating back to Nov. 2021. Gillenwater is hopeful his guys can dust themselves off and prepare for the grind that the rest of the season will bring.
“Each team is a little different,” Gillenwater said. “The kids have worked hard — we’ve got good kids. I have no doubt they’ll roll the sleeves up, come to work on Monday, try to get better, and get ready for [John] Handley.”
