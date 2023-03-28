Millbrook came out on top in Winchester with an exciting 5-4 non-district girls tennis victory over Harrisonburg on Monday.
Junior Clare Kirwan picked up an 8-6 win at No. 3 singles for the Blue Streaks, while classmate Caryanne Shaw won at No. 4.
Also picking up a singles win for HHS was sophomore Veronica Gutierrez, who came away with an 8-0 at No. 6 singles.
Olivia Eberly, a junior, paired with Gutierrez, also won No. 6 doubles for the Blue Streaks in the non-district setback.
The Streaks (1-3), who have now dropped back-to-back matches, will host Mountain View in a non-district battle Wednesday.
