Junior forward Esmeralda Cardoso Rodriguez scored off an assist from teammate Galilea Santiago Henriquez, and that was enough for Harrisonburg to earn a 1-0 non-district girls soccer road victory over Louisa County on Monday.
The Blue Streaks (2-1), who have now won two straight, play Friday again, hosting Louisa in a rematch.
