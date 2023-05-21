Harrisonburg junior Ashlyn Smiley was nearly perfect in the circle on Friday in the Blue Streaks' 15-0 Region 5D sub-regional softball victory over William Fleming of the Blue Ridge District.
Smiley, a second-team All-Valley District selection this past season, put together one of her best performances of the season as she tossed a five-inning complete-game victory where she gave up only one hit and one walk. Of the 15 outs that Smiley recorded, 14 came via a strikeout as she attacked her batters all game long and finished just under 90% for strikes to balls tossed.
"I told her no messing around, work ahead, throw strikes, and keep hammering away, and she did exactly what I wanted her to do," said Harrisonburg's second-year head coach Derek Smiley on Ashlyn's performance. "I told her approach every batter with trying to get the fewest amount of pitches and get off the field to let the offense work. She did exactly what I needed her to do."
The games difference maker was the third inning, where Harrisonburg pushed across 12 runs to take a 13-0 lead. After missing out on several run opportunities in the first two innings, where the team left five runners stranded and settled for one run, plate discipline became a crucial point as the Blue Streaks lineup worked the count and wound up getting either walked and or hit by a pitch eight straight times which helped score the first five runs on the inning.
The dominant third inning continued as Smiley, junior Idaly Alvarez, and sophomore Kayli Alvarado each added two-run base hits to keep the scoring going Harrisonburg.
Walks and hits batters derailed William Fleming in their loss to Harrisonburg Friday. The Colonels walked a dozen batters and hit three as well. The team managed to put only two base runners on.
After Smiley struck out the first six batters she faced, she walked freshman Abby Lapradd on a full count. Following the walk, Smiley settled back and dialed back in as she struck out five of the next six batters she faced.
In the top of the fifth inning, needing just three outs for a no-hitter, Smiley's first pitching of the inning was ripped by William Fleming senior Aysia Shortt in between first and second base to break up the potential rare feat. However, Shortt would be the last Colonel to reach base, as Smiley struck out the next three batters to end the game.
Heading into their playoff game on Friday, Harrisonburg was riding a four-game losing streak following their upset victory over Spotswood on May 2nd, including three straight one-run loss games.
"I kind of felt this could have been a trap game being set up," Derek Smiley said. "We had been playing at a very high level against tough competition lately. Everyone knew Fleming was coming in here, and they didn't have a win, and I didn't want my girls to really sit back and approach this game as if they had it.”
Harrisonburg, which improved to 5-14 overall, will host Patrick Henry of the River Ridge District in the sub-regional final. On Friday, the Patriots defeated Albemarle 10-0 in the other sub-regional semi-final.
"Our approach at the plate tonight, especially early on, I really wanted them to stay back and drive the ball to the right side, and we didn't do that,” Derek Smiley said. “I trust that we're going to get back into that. I told the girls to get up [to the field] early Monday, and we'll get our swings in.”
