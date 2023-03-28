Junior standout Ashlyn Smiley tossed a complete game, giving up three runs on five hits and racking up a season-high 16 strikeouts as Harrisonburg earned a 5-3 non-district softball win over Millbrook on Monday — its second straight win early this season.
At the plate for the Blue Streaks (2-1), sophomore McKenna Dayton went 3-for-3 with an RBI, while junior first baseman Rylee Stroop came up big with a hit, a run, and an RBI.
Senior center fielder Mia Beauzieux and junior third baseman Mia Rodamer also finished with one hit apiece for Harrisonburg.
The Blue Streaks are back in action Wednesday at Strasburg.
