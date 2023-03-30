Junior ace Ashlyn Smiley continued her hot start to the 2023 campaign, but Harrisonburg fell short in a non-district softball pitcher’s duel against Strasburg on the road Wednesday.
Smiley tossed six innings, giving up just one run on four hits and two walks, while racking up 12 strikeouts for the Blue Streaks.
But that one run was enough for the Rams in the 1-0 victory.
Harrisonburg, which had a two-game winning streak snapped with the loss, had just three hits at the plate, with junior outfielder Julia Byler finishing 2-for-3 with a pair of triples in the setback.
Junior infielder Mia Rodamer had the only other HHS hit.
The Blue Streaks (2-2) will return to the diamond Monday for another non-district road contest at Rappahannock County.
