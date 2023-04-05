Smiley, Streaks Aiming For Continued Growth

There’s a noticeable difference when watching Harrisonburg.
It isn’t a new player, per se, or even a new coach with some interesting new dynamics. Instead, it’s just the return of a familiar face that the program has been looking forward to for some time.
That face? It belongs to Harrisonburg junior Ashlyn Smiley.
“Our entire schedule is going to be tough,” HHS second-year head coach Derek Smiley said. “Any time you get to play [Turner Ashby], Broadway and Spotswood locally, you’re playing a team that is going to be at the top of the [Valley] District regularly.”
In order to compete with the likes of their city/county peers, the Blue Streaks have been in need of an arm like Smiley’s.
Knights head coach Clint Curry made note of how strong the pitching was in the league this season during preseason interviews, and adding Smiley to a young group that showed tremendous improvement last season could be a major key.
“I want us to present a battle for each of our opponents,” said Derek Smiley, who unexpectedly took the position just prior to the season starting in 2022 and quickly built an uplifting culture.
Harrisonburg went 5-17 last year, but that doesn’t tell the story.
The Streaks not only got more wins than they have in quite some time, but they competed against other top teams and didn’t suffer five-inning run-rule losses nearly as regularly as previous years.
Left fielder Maribel Tirado is the only big name gone from that team, and with All-Valley District first baseman Rylee Stroop, a junior, and sophomore catcher McKenna Dayton, who hit .458 a season ago, back this year, expectations are quickly rising.
Among the most promising newcomers for Harrisonburg this season are junior designated hitter Logaan Whiting and junior outfielder Thaneisha Cedeno, who are both playing well.
Last season, the Streaks won the Region 5D sub-region before eventually coming up short in the full regional tournament.
But that little taste of success provided coaches and players motivation to spend more time on the field this offseason, with hopes that continued improvement would carry over to 2023.
“[Assistant coach] Cortland Rodamer and I spent a lot of time rebuilding our field in the offseason,” Derek Smiley said. “We wanted a field out players and visiting teams would be proud to play on. Myself, the coaches and the players are excited.”
With a renewed sense of energy around the program and Ashlyn Smiley back on the field, Harrisonburg is a different team.
And for those involved with the program, the hope is that the difference will result in more wins on the scoreboard this season.
“I want to present a battle to each of our opponents this season,” Derek Smiley said. “We want to play every team for seven innings of exciting ball, and have each player experience measurable growth both on and off the field throughout this season.”
