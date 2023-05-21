Standout sophomore infielder Noel Cano Rocha was 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs as Harrisonburg defeated Patrick Henry-Roanoke 8-7 in a Region 5D baseball sub-regional on Friday at HHS.
The Blue Streaks clinched a regional berth with the win and advanced to Monday’s sub-region final.
Anson Wolter, another sophomore, had an RBI single for Harrisonburg in its second straight victory.
Junior outfielder Miguel Fajardo-Luis and senior Toby Corriston had one hit apiece for the Streaks.
On the mound, Corriston tossed six innings, giving up six runs (two earned) on seven hits and two walks with seven strikeouts. Sawyer Hook, a junior, came in and delivered the save for Harrisonburg.
The Blue Streaks (3-14) will return to action Monday for the Region 5D sub-regional final.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.