Streaks Coming Together As Postseason Nears

Harrisonburg has been quietly building up its win column with many returning players and a few new faces this season.
Aside from a 2-1 blemish at Spotswood, the Streaks (5-2-2, 3-1 Valley) have pushed through the rest of their Valley District foes once this year — stamping themselves as one that will be a threat in the postseason.
"I think they've done a really good job growing as a unit," Harrisonburg head coach Anthony Marasco said. "We've got a lot of kids returning from last year, and we've added some new kids. [We're] just learning to grow with the addition of our new kids, and it's been really good to see."
Marasco's comments were following Harrisonburg's April 18 win over Turner Ashby. Marasco said they had a "hiccup" a few days prior in the loss to Spotswood, adding that the win over TA showed his team's ability to bounce back.
Junior Steve Carranza Mejia contributed two goals in the win over Turner Ashby, stating they had some extra motivation before taking the field.
"We were angry from the game versus Spotswood," Mejia said postgame. "We came back and used our anger against TA."
Marasco said after their 8-0 blowout of Broadway on April 21 that they've struggled throughout the year to score goals, so he was happy to see his team pile up some against the Gobblers.
He noted they had two starters out that day, which led to him asking guys to step in. Marasco said having many guys who can rise to the occasion when called upon is critical.
"You never know when it's going to be your opportunity," Marasco said. So it's [about] feeling comfortable with whoever we put up there that they can put the ball in the back of the net."
Sophomore Izaack Cruz notched two goals against Broadway and, after the game, provided insight into how they've improved on scoring.
"We improved a lot in the midfield," Cruz said. "By playing with each other, and playing through-balls to the wingers or the strikers so they can slip in a goal."
Fernando Galindo also tallied two goals against Broadway and attested to Marasco's point that anyone can put the ball in the back of the net for them.
"We don't really have a specific player who scores our goals," Galindo said postgame. "There was a point where there was selfishness, but I feel now we've moved past that and we give whoever's in a better position the ball and we've just been finishing it."
Galindo said they've been playing much better as a team in recent weeks and attests to the "selfishness" of everyone wanting to be a star.
Galindo said the team has since adjusted and come together to do whatever it takes to win, even if they don't get a chance to shine.
"Everyone was trying to be a hero, but I think we've moved past that," Galindo said. "As long as the team scores, we all score."
With the final round of regular season district games on the horizon, the Blue Streaks will look to avenge their loss to Spotswood and sweep the season series against their other district rivals.
When looking ahead, Marasco said on April 18 that it's a matter of focusing on the little things and trying to go 1-0 daily.
"I think it's just continuing to take it one game at a time," Marasco said. "Continuing to improve on the things that we've done well, and then correct the simple mistakes. I think as long as we continue to do that and play our game, things will go our direction."
