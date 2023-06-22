After winning the Valley District boys soccer title for the second consecutive season this past year, Harrisonburg's morale was high.
Unfortunately for the Blue Streaks, an 8-6 triple-overtime loss to Patrick Henry-Roanoke ended their season and their hopes of getting a spot in the Region 5D tournament and left the team hungry.
HHS head coach Anthony Marasco, the 2023 Valley District Coach of the Year, admitted the season-ending loss was a tough pill to swallow, but many positives came out of this year.
"We rode a hot streak into the region tournament and ran into a really tough opponent," Marasco said. "That was a really tough loss, but that doesn't define our season. We had a very successful season, it was just a tough loss against a really talented opponent."
However, the Streaks didn't roll over and hand Patrick Henry the victory. Marasco was pleased to see how his team held up against a quality opponent.
"Our kids set the tone early," Marasco said. "We scored first, [then] they scored, and we rallied back. It was a really good sign to see a young group go against a tested, experienced team, and really hold their own and show that they belong in that category of teams."
Sophomore center back Tyler Miller, the 2023 Valley District Boys Soccer Player of the Year, was sidelined halfway through district play last year. Having a shot at regional play was a new experience for him.
"With the stakes being the way they were, it was something that I've never felt before," Miller said. "It was a good feeling [and] I enjoyed it."
Miller knew they didn't end the season on a high note but that they also found much success, including winning the Valley title over some formidable opponents.
"The district is a really talented group of teams," Miller said. "To be able to compete well in that was good."
Marasco felt they had a "brutal" out-of-district schedule to start the year, but he thought it came with benefits as the season progressed. He believes the early-season games aren't about winning and losing; it's about seeing where they fit in and where they need to grow.
"I think challenging the group earlier in the year helps lead to success in the playoffs," Marasco said. "I think it's a reason why we were able to hang with Patrick Henry in the playoffs. We played some really tough groups earlier in the year, and the kids weren't scared of the challenge. They stood up to it and met the challenge head-on."
Marasco believes two of their biggest wins of the season were their second and third games against Albemarle and Jefferson Forest, respectively. With victories over two teams that went on to win regional titles, Marasco said that's when they realized this team could be special.
"I think the kids realized they can compete with these teams," Marasco said. "In the past, maybe we'd tie these teams or lose by one. … I think that was a great way to set the tone for the season."
Marasco was honored to receive the Valley Coach of the Year award, noting that other coaches vote on who wins. Whenever someone congratulates Marasco on the award, he tells them he has a talented group he works with every day.
"That's the only reason that I'm able to win this award," Marasco said. "It's because of those players, the work they put in, and the things they can do for us and myself on the field."
The Streaks lost five seniors at the end of this year: Braeden McGrath, Bryson Moats, Byron Diaz-Aceitano, Jeffry Mendoza Rivera, and Roman Chornoblavskyi. Marasco said all five had left a significant impression on the program, leaving it better than they found it.
"Sometimes you don't understand the value of something until it's gone," Marasco said. "I think next year, some of the kids will realize what left this program and the impact these kids had."
Miller, promoted to team captain this year, has high hopes for his junior season. With most of the team being upperclassmen next season, Miller believes there'll be some added intensity within the program.
"I think with a large majority of our starting lineup being seniors next year, there's going to be a different feeling on the field," Miller said. "They know it could be there last season and last game, so they're going to try a lot harder and have a lot of motivation."
With 17 returners next season, Marasco is eager to get the chance to build on what they accomplished this year. He's hopeful the chemistry and continuity the team developed this season will carry on into the next.
"It's a rare opportunity," Marasco said. "[When] you bring back so much and so many kids are returning, I think it gives these kids an opportunity to build off of the things that we did this year."
