The first one always seems to sting a little more.
And that was likely the case for Harrisonburg on Thursday after suffering its first loss of the year in a 25-14, 25-8, 25-22 sweep at the hands of Millbrook in non-district action Tuesday at HHS.
Junior setter Macy Waid dished out 16 assists and added nine digs for the Blue Streaks.
Sophomore Stella Jones and freshman Nora Von Rotz added six kills apiece for Harrisonburg, while junior defensive specialist Aubree Ringwald had seven digs.
The Blue Streaks (4-1) will aim to get on track Tuesday against Staunton (3-5) at home.
