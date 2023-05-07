BRIDGEWATER — Turner Ashby won Friday, but the score was a lot closer than expected.
Up five going into the top of the seventh, the Knights held off a hard-charging Harrisonburg team that got within one and had the bases loaded when the final out was called — claiming an 11-10 Valley District baseball win in Bridgewater.
TA head coach Daniel Bowman felt his team showed a lot of resiliency, and credited Harrisonburg for competing and putting up a fight.
“We made the plays when we had to make them,” Bowman said. “It wasn’t pretty by any means, but we got the job done. Any time you can beat a team in the Valley District, it’s a big win.”
HHS head coach Kevin Tysinger knew they were perhaps one or two hits away from turning the tables of the game. He was immensely proud of his guys for never quitting and fighting until the last out.
“They’re a good team,” Tysinger said. “They did enough, and we just didn’t quite do enough. It was a great game, I’m proud of our guys for battling. They never gave up [and] they were ready for it from the beginning of the game all the way until the end.”
Center fielder Micah Matthews contributed two hits and two RBIs for Turner Ashby Friday. The sophomore credited his team’s never-give-up attitude in why they were able to hold on and win.
“It got a little tight at the end, but the coaches really instilled in us to not quit,” Matthews said. “We don’t bend or anything, so I think that’s really good. … [The Streaks] they fought back and did good, so props to them for that.”
First baseman Jack Fox notched two hits and three RBIs for TA, while second baseman Noel Cano smacked two hits and drove in three runs for the Streaks.
Harrisonburg pitcher Johnny Woo took the loss after tossing 0.1 innings. Turner Ashby pitcher Cole Freeman grabbed the win after throwing 3.1 innings and striking out five.
TA’s designated hitter Brandon Pettit drove in two runs off of two hits. Pettit attested to the team’s mindset of maintaining intensity throughout the game, and Friday’s experience was the latest example of why they can’t ever quit.
“We just try to battle our tails off and never quit,” Pettit said. “Never quit, because that can bite you.”
The Knights (13-5, 4-2 Valley) travel to Rockbridge County Tuesday for Valley District action, while the Streaks (1-13, 0-6 Valley) host Broadway Tuesday in Valley District play.
Any time Bowman’s team is in a high-pressure situation, he said they have to make plays. Friday’s game was a prime example, and he feels this will only benefit them moving forward.
“I think that really tested our guys,” Bowman said. “It’s going to make them better down the road, which is all we can ask for.”
Harrisonburg 301 110 4 — 10 8 1
Turner Ashby 213 410 x — 11 11 1
Hook, Woo (4), Nunez (4) and Barnard (5). Fornandel, Freeman (1), and Swartley (5). W — Freeman. L — Woo. 2B — HHS: Wolter, Cano. TA: Matthews 2, Harold, Pettit. HBP — HHS: Lucas, Perez Navarro, Wolter. TA: Swartley. SF — TA: Bowman, Pettit. SB — HHS: Fajardo. TA: Matthews 2, Fox, Smith, Pettit. CS — TA: Matthews, Fox, Thomas. E — HHS: Corriston. TA: Swartley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.