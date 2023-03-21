The grind of the high school baseball season is what most coaches seek.
And now, in his 10th season as the head coach of Harrisonburg, there’s no doubt Kevin Tysinger will have his work cut out for himself with a rather inexperienced team.
The Blue Streaks, who went just 6-14 a year ago and lost to Riverside in the Region 5D quarterfinals, have a large number of seniors on their roster, but that doesn’t tell the whole story, as a majority of those players haven’t seen many innings at the varsity level.
Despite that, in a Valley District that is collectively young after the departure of so many key players from a year ago, Harrisonburg could surprise some folks this season.
“I believe the team will be competitive and work hard every day,” Tysinger said.
Evan Bert, now a freshman pitcher at VCU, hit .328 with 10 RBIs at the plate last year and struck out 94 in 52 innings pitched while posting a 1.75 ERA for the Streaks.
Dylan Burnette, an outfielder who hit .371 and stole 20 bases, and catcher Josh Engle, who hit .250 with 12 RBIs, are also players Harrisonburg lost to graduation.
But there are returners for the Streaks that are opening eyes in the preseason, too.
Sophomore infielder Noel Cano Rocha returns after hitting .286 in his debut season a year ago, while senior third baseman Eddy Perez Navarro is also back on the diamond.
Other returners for Harrisonburg include Drew Bowman, a senior outfielder who hit .194 a year ago, and junior utility player Sawyer Hook, who will play a major role.
Toby Corriston, a senior golf standout that also ran cross country, has opted to return to the baseball field for the Blue Streaks and should play a key role as a pitcher, infielder, and outfielder, while freshman Jayden Barnard is also a name to watch in the future.
Despite losing key faces, Harrisonburg is optimistic it could see improvement this year.
And that day-to-day grind by Tysinger and his players is what keeps bringing them back.
“Our expectations are to continue to grow every day,” Tysinger said. “We want to be a team that no one wants to play by the end of the season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.