There’s something about Evan Bert and potential.
The 6-foot, 200-pound right-hander has flashed plenty of it during his time at Harrisonburg.
And on Thursday, in front of a small crowd of his closest friends, family and HHS teammates, the senior talked about just how much potential he has at Virginia Commonwealth University.
“VCU has a ton of potential,” Bert said. “They already have talent in their system and I am hoping to come in, learn, and make an impact. It feels great to get it official and know I’m in there.”
The Harrisonburg standout officially signed his National Letter of Intent to pitch at VCU next season.
Since starting for the Blue Streaks as a freshman in 2018, Bert has shown steady progress since.
From his work with Mike Martin and Spencer Davis at Next Level Athletic Development to his travel-ball circuit with various teams around the state, Bert’s commitment to growing as a player has been key.
“Evan is an extremely hard worker,” HHS coach Kevin Tysinger said. “He’s always working to better his craft. He is a great team leader and leads by example. Since he joined, he has grown physically and mentally. He understands the game of baseball. His physical abilities speak for themselves.”
In the condensed 2020 spring season, Bert hit .381 and had nine RBIs as an infielder at the plate. On the mound, he had 51 strikeouts in 27 innings pitched and was Harrisonburg’s best player by far.
“My goals for my senior season are to work and play hard, compete every game and finally have a winning season,” Bert said. “Overall, I want to impact my teammates in a positive way. I want to provide my teammates with someone they can ask questions to and be a mentor for the younger players. I have been in their position before and had great mentoring from the older guys.”
Bert said he enjoyed the campus at VCU and the energy the fanbase brings to athletics on a regular basis.
He chose the Rams over Division II Florida Southern and Division III Christopher Newport.
“We just picked up a new pitching coach, so I’m really excited about him,” Bert said. “He’s had a really good past, so I’m looking forward to that. I’m just really looking forward to it.”
Bert is the first Division I baseball player from HHS since Nathaniel Kline went to Rider in 2005.
“I had a lot of anxiety during the recruiting process, so making a decision took the stress off of my shoulders,” Bert said. “I know I’m lucky to have had interest, but I won’t lie that it was exhausting.
