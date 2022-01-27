It took a little more work, but Fort Defiance got it done again.
The Indians rallied from a first-half deficit to defeat non-district foe William Monroe in non-district girls basketball action in Stanardsville on Thursday, marking their eighth straight victory.
Trinity Hedrick had 22 points and Kiersten Ransome added 21 to form a strong 1-2 punch for Fort (11-2) while Ellie Cook, a James Madison women’s soccer commit, finished with nine.
In other prep sports Thursday:
Girls Basketball
Page County 53, Rappahannock County 42: In Shenandoah, senior Caris Lucas had 20 points and eight rebounds as Page County earned a 53-42 Bull Run District win over Rappahannock County.
The Panthers (7-8, 5-5 Bull Run) also got 14 points from fellow senior Gracie Mason in the victory while sophomore Faith Mason finished with nine points and Bailee Gaskins chipped in with eight.
Rappahannock (8-8, 3-7 Bull Run), which lost its fourth straight, got 12 points from Sarabeth Ellis.
Wilson Memorial 65, Waynesboro 52: Brooke Cason poured in 22 points as Wilson Memorial won its fifth straight with a 65-52 Shenandoah District victory over Waynesboro on the road.
Laci Norman added 13 points and five rebounds for the Green Hornets (9-6, 4-2 Shenandoah).
Also chipping in for Wilson was CC Robinson with nine points and 12 rebounds while McKenna Vess had seven points and three rebounds and Reagan Frazier added seven points and five boards.
Mountain View 43, Central 41: Mountain View snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 43-41 upset win over Central in Bull Run District action in Quicksburg.
Bre Franklin led the Generals (4-12, 2-9 Bull Run) with 20 points while Anniker Dellinger had 11.
Alicia Bare also chipped in for Mountain View with 10 points in the much-needed victory.
The Falcons (11-6, 6-5 Bull Run), who have now lost two in a row), were led by Emma Eberly with 15 points while Makenna Painter had 10 and Chloe Helsley and Ella Toothman added six apiece.
Central 9 11 9 12 — 41
Mountain View 10 4 12 17 — 43
CENTRAL (41) — Stephens 0 0-0 0, Williams 0 1-2 1, Eberly 6 1-3 15, Hutton 1 0-0 3, Helsley 3 0-0 6, Toothman 3 0-0 6, Whetzel 0 0-0 0, DiNardo 0 0-0 0, Hoover 0 0-4 0, Painter 3 4-8 10. Totals 16 6-17 41.
MOUNTAIN VIEW (43) — Stanley 0 0-0 0, Councill 1 0-0 2, Hoover 0 0-0 0, Franklin 7 2-4 20, Blank 0 0-0 0, Dellinger 3 5-6 11, Bare 3 4-8 10, Pittington 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 11-18 43.
3-Point Goals — Central 3 (Eberly 2, Hutton), Mountain View 4 (Franklin).
Fluvanna County 52, Staunton 43: Another big-time scoring performance from Emma Witt wasn’t enough as Staunton suffered a 52-43 non-district loss to Fluvanna County at home.
Witt, a senior, had 27 points for the Storm (5-8) while Sam Swift finished with 14 points of her own.
Boys Basketball
Wilson Memorial 82, Waynesboro 30: In Fishersville, Wilson Memorial won its fourth straight with a dominating 82-30 blowout win over Shenandoah District rival Waynesboro.
The Green Hornets (11-3, 5-0 Shenandoah), who put 11 players in the scoring column were led by Max Vess with 15 points while Ethan Briseno scored 13 and Finn Irving finished with 11.
Other key performer for Wilson included Colton Lavender with 10 points, Josh Johnson with seven and Aiden Podgorski, Taylor Armstrong, Eli Irving, Lucas Schatz and Phillip Harman with five apiece.
The Little Giants (2-14, 2-4 Shenandoah), who entered the game with wins in two of their last three, were led by junior Adam Groves with seven points while senior Evan Sites finished with six.
Waynesboro 6 8 10 6 — 30
Wilson Memorial 22 26 20 14 — 82
WAYNESBORO (30) — Jackson 1 2-2 4, Haynes 2 0-0 4, Groves 3 0-0 7, Sites 2 0-0 6, McCoy 2 0-0 4, Brown 0 0-0 0, Williams 0 1-2 1, Barber 2 0-0 4. Totals 12 3-4 30.
WILSON MEMORIAL (82) — Vess 6 2-2 15, Lavender 4 0-0 10, Johnson 2 2-2 7, Podgorski 2 1-1 5, Armstrong 2 0-0 5, E. Irving 2 0-0 5, Mundie 0 1-2 1, Briseno 6 0-1 13, F. Irving 4 2-4 11, Schatz 2 0-0 5, Wright 0 0-0 0, Harman 2 0-0 5. Totals 21 8-12 82.
3-Point Goals — Waynesboro 3 (Sites 2, Groves), Wilson Memorial 10 (Lavender 2, Vess, Johnson, Armstrong, E. Irving, Briseno, F. Irving, Schatz, Harman).
