Going into last year's outdoor track and field season, Harrisonburg head coach Matt Denlinger asked Eljeron Bonga what he'd think of pole vaulting.
Having never done track before, Denlinger jokingly said Bonga, a sophomore at the time, may have responded, "What is pole vault?"
"He went from square zero last spring to [pole vaulting] in states, which is pretty impressive," Denlinger said about Bonga, now in his junior year.
As this year's outdoor season gets underway, Bonga is coming off a third-place effort in the pole vault with a mark of 11-00.00 at the Virginia High School League Class 5 indoor championships on Feb. 25 in Virginia Beach.
It was Bonga's first appearance at a state competition, where his goal was to finish within the top six. It's safe to say that coming home with a third-place finish undoubtedly exceeded the junior's expectations.
"As I was vaulting, it was me doing my own thing," Bonga said. "Just trying to get a [personal record], do a little bit better, focus on my technique [and] my plan. … I was just trying to do my best and get that top finish."
Bonga said pole vaulting is one of the more technical track and field events, and one can't simply have it down pat in just a few tries.
"It's really all about taking jumps and focusing on one area at a time," Bonga said. "Once you have that done, you can work on something else in the process. It's a step-by-step kind of event, where you can't all do it at once and hope for the best. You have to know everything step-by-step."
Bonga wasn't the only Blue Streak to represent at the state meet, as senior Ella Somers, the 2021-22 Daily News-Record Indoor Track & Field Girls Athlete of the Year and defending Class 3 state champion with Broadway, earned second place in the girls high jump with a mark of 5-04.00.
Somers started the day taking in the view from her hotel room patio and took some time to prepare mentally by meditating.
It worked.
"I usually do breathing exercises to focus on myself internally," Somers said. "Just try to not think of everything else and not get distracted. It helps me stay focused, I think."
It was nothing unordinary for Somers as she's been to the state meet seven times every track season she's competed in her high school career.
"I just kept telling myself I was going to get first," said Somers, who transferred to HHS this season as a senior after starring for the Gobblers. "That's what I really wanted, but things didn't go that way."
Denlinger describes Somers as one of the hardest-working athletes on the team. The first thing she asks after arriving at practice each day is when they can start practicing jumps.
That approach has paid off.
"Then when it's time to stop jumping, she's like, 'Yeah, let me get one more, let me get one more jump,'" Denlinger said. "She's all about getting better and competing every day."
Somers will compete in the Nike Indoor Nationals meet in New York City on Friday. She got the chance to compete in the high-stakes meet last year, so she's excited to give it another shot.
"I'm looking forward to being in the city and getting to explore again," Somers said. "It was a lot of fun last year. This year, it's at a different sports complex, so I'm excited to see what that one will be like because it's closer to Manhattan and in the city. I think that'll be cool."
The Streaks have a lot of support from the coaching staff. Denlinger said they're hands-on every day, as he recalls injuring his hamstring while showing his kids a jumping drill in practice earlier in the indoor season.
"We're out here doing the drills, jumping with them [and] showing them how to do it right," Denlinger said. "We're all about being hands-on."
Outdoor season practices began last Wednesday for the Streaks. The indoor team already has a season of preparation under its belt.
For Eljeron, he plans on doing sprinting events to go with pole vaulting. He said it's all about time and practice heading into the outdoor season.
"With indoor [track], weather can be a real pain in the butt when it comes to coming out here and practicing," Eljeron said. "If it snows, you can't really vault. We do a lot of running work, so taking that speed [from indoor] onto the runway is really good."
In terms of expectations for outdoor, Denlinger said Eljeron and Somers are both vertical jumpers — so the sky's the limit — almost literally.
"I'm not going to put any limits on what they can do," Denlinger said. "They're going to come out here and work hard, be hungry and compete. I know they want to get to the state meet, and we'll see what happens from there."
