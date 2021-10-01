STAUNTON — It was the type of performance Kyle Gillenwater-led teams are known for.
The first-year Harrisonburg coach, who has previous assistance at the Division I level in college and in high school as a defensive coordinator, admitted it was one he enjoyed.
“They don’t happen very often,” Gillenwater said of a shutout. “The kids played really hard. I’m just extremely proud of the effort they gave us out here tonight.”
The Blue Streaks held the Storm to 126 yards of total offense and moved back to .500 on the season with a 16-0 victory at Winston Win Memorial Stadium in Gypsy Hill Park.
Clinging to a one-touchdown lead, Harrisonburg did itself no favors offensively going backwards one yard on three plays to open up the second half of the contest.
But senior Guillermo Lopez Mejia responded with a 53-yard punt that pinned the Storm at their own 1 and, on the ensuing play, a high snap sailed over the head of SHS quarterback and out of the end zone to give the Blue Streaks a safety and a 9-0 lead.
Following the punt, Keenan Glago hit Jathan Engle for a 36-yard pass that put Harrisonburg at the SHS 1 and a play later, Aaron McAfee Jr. punched it to make it 16-0.
“It felt good,” McAfee said. “We’ve all been wanting this win. Coming off a bad loss, it was a tough one. To bounce back like this, it feels amazing.”
It was quickly obvious that the contest wouldn’t be a high-scoring, back-and-forth affair similar to the contests the two programs so often had during the early-to-mid 2000s.
Both teams fumbled on their opening possession, the Streaks turned it over on downs inside the SHS 20 and the Storm punted twice before any points were on the board.
While the passing attacks for both teams struggled, Harrisonburg did manage to find some success in the running game behind the legs of Glago and McAfee Jr.
After a short punt put the Storm in good field position, Glago eventually capped off a five-play 41-yard drive with a 15-yard touchdown run off a well-executed read-option play to give the Blue Streaks a 7-0 lead with 11:52 remaining in the second quarter.
Both teams continued to struggle finishing drives and getting anything going through the air, moving into each other’s territory before eventually turning it over on downs.
Its final possession of the first half turned out to be, arguably, one of the biggest missed opportunities for Harrisonburg as it drove down the field and to the Staunton 1 before being stuffed on back-to-back rushes. With no timeouts left, the Blue Streaks attempted to get another play off but time expired for the half and the lead remained just 7-0.
“Our kids are resilient,” Staunton coach Jake Phillips said. “That’s a good thing. We tend to have a short memory. I hope we can build off the things we did positively tonight. Our defense stepped up a number of times tonight and we had some plays out there.”
Glago and McAfee combined for 206 yards rushing and both scores for Harrisonburg.
The Storm (2-3) were led by Malik McKenzie’s 20 carries for 59 yards while quarterback Walker Darby completed just 6-of-19 passes for 65 yards on the evening.”
“We work so hard,” said Lopez Mejia, who also plays linebacker for Harrisonburg in addition to punting. “It’s one of our strongest units. I’m just happy we got the donut.”
The Blue Streaks (3-3) will now get a chance to regroup during a bye week before losing the season with four consecutive games against Valley District opponents.
But first, Gillenwater and his players wanted to appreciate Friday’s shutout a bit more.
“Any time you can get a win on the road is great,” Gillenwater said. “To get back on track and play the defense that we played tonight, it was a really good win.”
Harrisonburg 0 7 9 0 — 16
Staunton 0 0 0 0 — 0
Scoring Summary
Second Quarter
H — Glago 15 run (Lopez Mejia kick), 11:52
Third Quarter
H — Safety, 8:54
H — McAfee Jr. 1 run (Lopez Mejia kick), 8:03
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.