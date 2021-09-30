It was as strong of an effort as one could have asked for in a match with big-time implications.
Harrisonburg junior Toby Corriston shot an impressive three-over-par 75, but it wasn’t enough to move on from the Region 5D golf tournament at Heritage Oaks Golf Course on Thursday.
Corriston finished just outside of the top three, which will move on to the Virginia High School League Class 5 state tournament. Independence and Riverside won the two team berths.
Blue Streaks freshman Landon Hampton also impressed with an 87 in his first regional appearance.
In other local sports Thursday:
Prep Volleyball
Spotswood 3, Harrisonburg 0: Raygan Wade dished out 31 assists as Spotswood won its seventh straight with a 25-18, 25-18, 25-19 Valley District sweep of Harrisonburg in Penn Laird.
Sydney Litwiller racked up 18 digs for the Trailblazers (10-4, 3-0 Valley) in the victory. Also chipping in for Spotswood was Addi White with nine kills and Gabby Atwell with eight.
Maya Waid had 14 assists and six digs for the Blue Streaks (3-7, 0-2 Valley) while Ellie Muncy finished with 12 kills, seven digs and three aces and Kai Blosser chipped in with five kills.
East Rockingham 3, Rappahannock County 0: Madelyn Williams dished out 30 assists as East Rockingham swept Bull Run District foe Rappahannock County 25-12, 25-9, 25-21 at home.
Bre Dofflemyer had nine kills and eight digs for the first-place Eagles (11-5, 9-1 Bull Run) while Kate Simpkins added 11 kills and Sarah Smith had a solid performance with 12 digs and four aces.
Fort Defiance 3, Buffalo Gap 1: Lani Goggin slapped down 25 kills and scooped up 15 digs as Fort Defiance earned a 25-17, 25-11, 26-28, 25-22 Shenandoah District road win over Buffalo Gap.
Ellie Cook had 14 kills, 26 digs and six aces for the Indians (13-2, 6-0 Shenandoah) while Baylee Blalock dished out 50 assists, Addison Hammond added 21 digs and Lindsay Atkins had 20.
Broadway’s Driver Captures First Place
Broadway sophomore Taylor Driver (20:28) won the girls race and the Gobblers won the team title on the boys side in a three-team Valley District cross country meet against Turner Ashby and Rockbridge County on Wednesday in Lexington. Wildcats junior Evan Roney (18:41) won the boys.
Scott Showalter (18:41) was runner-up for the Gobblers in the boys race while Knights freshman Cooper Blair (19:32) was fifth. Broadway senior Luke Nelson (19:34), meanwhile, was sixth.
For the girls, TA’s Rachel Craun (22:14) finished third and Magdalena Lantz-Trissel (23:27) was sixth.
Johnson, Bulldogs Impress In District Tri-Meet
Luray freshman (18:03) Davey Johnson finished first to lead a dominant Luray effort as the Bulldogs won the boys team title in a Bull Run District three-team cross country meet at home on Wednesday.
Conner Janney, Calder Liscomb and Josh Nuckols also earned top-five honors for Luray.
In the girls race, Lele Warrick (24:20) finished fourth to lead all Bulldogs runners.
Austin III Leads East Rock To Another Win
East Rockingham senior George Austin III (17:20) took home first while Page County’s Jadon Huffman (17:55) was second at a prep cross country meet in Elkton on Wednesday.
The Eagles took home the team title with Patrick Stapleton (18:22), Brock Smith (18:28) and Conan O’Neil (18:53) all earning top-10 honors. Logan Heiston (19:02) was 10th for the Panthers.
For the girls, Page County’s Summer Kite (23:02) was third while East Rockingham’s Olivia Simpkins (24:10) was fifth. William Monroe won the team title while the Eagles finished in the runner-up spot as a team.
Indians Sweep District Meets At Home
Fort Defiance senior Ramsey Corbin (17:17) won the boys race and sophomore Abby Lane (21:39) won the girls as the Indians won both team titles in a Shenandoah District cross country meet against Wilson Memorial, Waynesboro and Staunton on Wednesday at home.
Parker Blosser finished fourth for Fort in the boys race with a time of 18:56 while Nate Smoker (19:26) and Connor Mitchell (19:26) were sixth and seventh, respectively, for the host team.
Waynesboro’s Adam Groves (18:09) was second while Wilson’s Clark Dana (18:25) was third.
In the girls race, the Indians placed three other top-five finishers with Emma Staley (21:44), Trinity Neff (21:55) and Bethany Lang (22:32) all putting up impressive performances for the winners.
Wilson Memorial’s Quinn Franklin (21:56) was the only non-Fort runner in the girls top five.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.