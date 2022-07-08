The steady growth into one of the area's best golfers continued this week.
Toby Corriston, a rising senior at Harrisonburg High and standout golfer for the Blue Streaks, was one of 77 teenagers around the world in the First Tee golf youth development program to be selected to participate in this year's prestigious 2022 Pure Insurance Championship Impacting First Tee.
The event, which is in its 19th year, brings teens from First Tee chapters around the world — Corriston will represent First Tee-Shenandoah Valley — to Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course for the PGA Tour Champions Tournament, which will be held from Sept. 20 to Sept. 25.
Golfers will spend the week there, applying "character strengths and life skills learned from First Tee programs" during events, where they will be paired with a PGA Tour Champions player and amateurs from the business world.
Corrison will compete for the Pro-Junior Team title and will join 77 other teenagers from First Tee chapters across the country and the world.
“Congratulations to Toby Corriston, who has been selected to play and represent First Tee — Shenandoah Valley on a national stage,” said First Tee CEO Greg McLaughlin. “His hard work and commitment to academic and personal growth through our program has secured this opportunity."
The tournament will be played at Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill on Friday and Saturday that week with 23 golfers advancing to a Sunday round based on their 36-hole performance. A male and female winner will be crowned.
“Supporting these incredible young men and women along with the great work of First Tee through this sponsorship is tremendously rewarding for our entire team,” said Katie Krum, Chief Marketing Officer at PURE Insurance. “I know firsthand the impact and value that participating in youth sports can have on one’s development, personally and professionally, so I'm particularly proud to be part of an organization that lends support to a worthy cause.”
Corriston, who will aim to compete for a Virginia High School League Class 5 state title with Harrisonburg this fall, is the lone representative from the Shenandoah Valley and is considered a rising star in the game locally.
Tom Tattersall, executive director at First Tee-Shenandoah Valley, said this accomplishment shouldn't go unnoticed and called it "one of, if not, the most sought-after achievement a First Tee participant can obtain."
For more information on the tournament, visit PUREInsuranceChampionship.com. To learn more about First Tee, visit FirstTee.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.