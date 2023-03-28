Abby Hickman, a senior, scored off an assist from junior teammate Sophie Vaught late in the first half and the defense held steady after that as Rockbridge County earned a 1-0 non-district girls soccer win over Stuarts Draft in Lexington on Monday.
Junior keeper Sophia Perlozzo finished with five saves in the shutout for the Wildcats (3-2), who have now won three straight.
Rockbridge will return to action when it travels to SDHS to take on the Cougars (1-1) in a rematch between the teams on Friday.
