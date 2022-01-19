ELKTON — Following a monster two-handed slam in transition, a fan quickly yelled, “Who’s that?”
The fan, decked in Spotswood blue and cheering for the away team, was referring to East Rockingham forward Jayden Hicks after his late bucket gave the Eagles another momentum swing in a season-opening victory.
And while folks who head to Elkton to watch the ERHS basketball team often go to watch 6-foot-8 standout wing Tyler Nickel, a North Carolina signee, Hicks has become an enjoyable sight for Eagles fans, too.
“When he is locked in and playing with high energy, he can definitely change the game with his athleticism,” sixth-year Eagles coach Carey Keyes said. “His ability to get off the floor is just unbelievable. Our challenge to him daily is to continue to be more consistent with that energy level.”
Hicks was the last player at East Rock to make the JV team as a freshman. Keyes said he remembers the lengthy forward being skinny and raw in terms of his skill set, but flashing plenty of potential.
"You could see he had potential if he would buy into the work that was necessary,” Keyes said. “He has improved his skill and strength each season and is beginning to realize how athletic and explosive he can be. You can see him playing with more confidence this season.”
Hicks now stands at 6-foot-3 and is one of the most athletic players in the area with his ability to change the game through high-flying dunks, blocked shots and pure length on the defensive end.
“I feel like my season has been going really well,” Hicks said. “Me and my teammates have been doing great on the court. We are coming together well as a team and hoping to make a deep run.”
There’s no set role for Hicks, but the East Rockingham coaches said using his athleticism is key.
Grabbing rebounds and getting in transition are pivotal to success for both Hicks and the Eagles.
“He is playing with much more toughness now than earlier in the season,” Keyes said.
Cooper Keyes is a senior guard that has played with Hicks for several years. He said the development of Hicks’ overall game over the years has been enjoyable for him to watch.
“He does exactly what he’s told to do every game,” Cooper Keyes said. “It’s a huge difference having someone with Jayden’s athletic ability. You can’t put up a normal layup or shot around him or he’s blocking it, which is huge because of the size we lost from last season. Because of the guys we lost from last season, we have a lot of guys playing big minutes that haven’t played in them before. Jayden has done everything the coaches have asked of him and has been apart of those big minutes this year. I’m excited to see how much he improves in the second half and into the tournament.”
Hicks is averaging 8.3 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. While he’s not considered the Eagles’ primary scorer — maybe not even their second or third — he’s shined when giving the opportunity.
The high-flying senior leads the Bull Run District, shooting 55 percent from the field this season.
“I was talking to the staff the other day about how I thought he was improving each game and how I think he can continue to surprise people going forward,” Carey Keyes said about Hicks. “I wish we had another year with him to really see him flourish, but we are going to keep coaching him hard and I think he will continue to be a key piece for us the remainder of the season.”
While Nickel deservedly dominates headlines and grabs the attention of fans when they head to Elkton to catch an East Rockingham game in anticipation of another special season, there’s other players that are starting to open eyes for the Eagles and it’s paying off for the team on the court.
Hicks may not have been well-known coming into the season, but he’s changing that quickly.
“If I were to go back and play myself [from when I was younger], I would win every time,” Hicks said. “At the point I am right now, I am 100 percent more confident to execute the plays. We have had our ups and downs, but every game we are getting better and showing improvement.”
