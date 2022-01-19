Harrisonburg, VA (22801)

Today

Rain likely. Snow may mix in late. Low 33F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain likely. Snow may mix in late. Low 33F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.