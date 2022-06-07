ABINGDON — Abingdon junior Luke Bedwell came to veteran Falcons baseball coach Mark Francisco with a bold request last year.
“I wanted to become a catcher,” Bedwell said.
Flash forward to Tuesday’s Virginia High School League Class 3 quarterfinal matchup against Spotswood and the 5-foot-9, 160-pound Bedwell was behind the plate as the Virginia Tech commit Ethan Gibson was on the mound for the Falcons.
“It’s fantastic to catch a guy like that,” Gibson said. “And Gibby went to work again.”
Behind the pitching of Gibson and some timely hitting, Abingdon earned a 6-3 win before another overflow crowd at Falcon Park.
The Falcons (24-2) will face Lafayette Friday in a 1 p.m. start at Spotsylvania High School.
Working fast and mixing his pitches, Gibson ran his record to 12-0 Tuesday. He allowed just three hits and one run over the first six innings before being relieved by freshman Jett Humphreys.
“I tried to attack more in certain counts and control my curve a little better,” Gibson said.
Gibson also conducted some pre-game research on the Spotswood pitching staff.
“And I just tried hit the fastball,” Gibson said.
The Falcons scored three runs in the second inning after loading the bases with no outs. Cole Lambert, Landon Greer and Beckett Dotson blasted singles, while Elijah Parks reached on a walk.
Bedwell then drove in a run with a sacrifice fly and the other two runs came on wild pitches.
Spotswood (21-3) scored one run in the second inning and two runs in the seventh before Humphreys sealed the win.
“We knew this was going to be a battle,” said Spotswood coach Marcus Davis, who played baseball at Virginia Commonwealth and Memphis. “Abingdon is extremely well-coached and plays the game the right way.”
Parks led the Falcons with two singles, while Bedwell drove in two runs on sacrifice fly balls, and Gibson delivered a run-scoring triple in fifth inning.
Heze Cross, starting pitcher Andrew Baugher and Ben Moyer drove in runs for the Blazers.
“Both of Abingdon’s pitchers did a great job of pounding the strike zone,” Davis said. “[Gibson] threw many different pitches and kept us off-balance. We were able to square balls up, but we didn’t get many breaks or have balls to drop.”
Spotswood 010 000 2 — 3 5 2
Abingdon 030 120 x — 6 7 1
Baugher, Moyer and Russell. Gibson, Humphreys and Bedwell. W — Gibson. L — Baugher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.