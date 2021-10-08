BRIDGEWATER — As Jalin Quintanilla dove across the goal line and into the end zone between several Broadway defenders, Cole Hoover raised his arms before thrusting a fist pump toward the home sideline.
For the 5-foot-11, 185-pound Turner Ashby quarterback, Friday night’s game meant a little bit more.
“I’m super proud of Cole,” Turner Ashby coach Chris Fraser said. “He was told two years ago, ‘You can’t play here.’ He ended up with us and he’s been the best teammate, best leader on our team. For him to lead those drives and win that game, I’m just excited for him.”
Quintanilla scored on a 6-yard run right up the middle to lift the Knights to a thrilling 27-21 victory over rival Broadway in a back-and-forth Valley District rivalry football game in front of a packed house at TA.
“This was amazing,” Hoover said. “I would have never thought the game would end like this. It’s an incredible feeling. That is something unreal to me.”
The game started in exciting fashion as Hoover, who transferred from BHS to TA before the start of the 2020-21 school year, led the Knights on a touchdown drive to open the game that was capped with a perfectly-thrown scoring toss to the running back Quintanilla to give the host an early 7-0 lead.
“To be honest, they said they weren’t going to respect me throwing the ball and I came out and did my best,” Hoover said. “We just tried to switch it up this week and show them something they weren’t ready for. I think it really benefited us.”
But the Gobblers responded appropriately behind the legs of senior workhorse running back Cameron Showalter as he scored on back-to-back drives to give Broadway a one-touchdown advantage at the half.
Then, after Broadway stopped Turner Ashby on fourth down just before intermission, Showalter extended the lead to 21-7 for the Gobblers on a 61-yard sprint on the first play from scrimmage in the second half.
“At the end of the day, I feel like our team takes a step forward every week,” BHS coach Danny Grogg said. “I’m super proud. We’re heading in the right direction.”
The Knights responded quickly as Hoover, once again, took over on offense for the home team.
After a 1-yard run cut TA’s deficit to seven, he hit Tony Fornadel for a 35-yard touchdown toss with 6:34 remaining in the game to tie it up. The Knights then got a stop defensively and drove deep into Broadway territory, but Noah Miller’s 35-yard field goal attempt as time expired in regulation hit the left upright.
“I kind of thought we were in trouble,” Fraser said. “We managed to put together two good drives and came out with the win. I’m super proud of the kids.”
In the extra period, Turner Ashby running back Sam Shickel fumbled on the first play of the first overtime.
As Broadway players celebrated the recovery around him, Shickel sat with his hands in his face.
“I thought the game was over,” Shickel said. “I didn’t have much hope. My teammates — oh, man — they showed me what a difference they are. They had my back.”
Little did Shickel know, after the Gobblers missed a 21-yard field goal to send it to a second overtime, he would redeem himself by picking off Landen Stuhlmiller to give Turner Ashby back possession.
“After almost heartbreak, it just meant the world to me,” Shickel said.
Two plays later, Quintanilla punched it in and a raucous celebration ensued on the field.
“I’m feeling great,” Shickel said. “We beat Broadway in my senior year. I’m happy about that.”
Showalter finished with 23 carries for 176 yards and three scores for the Gobblers (3-3).
“There’s nothing more you can ask for in a TA-Broadway game right there,” Grogg said. “We had our chances to execute and win that ball game. We just didn’t. At the end of the day, we had a good shot. I’m super proud of our team. We came into this game knowing it was all about us and nothing about them. I think our team did a good job of that. We showed a lot of people tonight what we could be. ... Credit to them. They came out with the win and it is what it is.”
Quintanilla had 17 carries for 93 yards and a score, Shickel had 16 carries for 74 yards, Dylan Eppard had 84 yards receiving and Fornadel finished with five receptions for 61 yards and a touchdown.
But it was Hoover, who went 14-of-22 passing for 193 yards and three total touchdowns, that received a majority of the high-fives and long hugs from his Turner Ashby teammates after the emotional win.
“Dang,” Hoover said. “That’s one of the best wins of my life.”
Box Score
Broadway 0 14 7 0 0 0 — 21
Turner Ashby 7 0 7 7 0 6 — 27
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
TA — Quintanilla 26 pass from Hoover (Miller kick), 9:50
Second Quarter
B — Showalter 34 run (Copenhaver kick), 11:52
B — Showalter 3 run (Copenhaver kick), 3:18
Third Quarter
B — Showalter 61 run (Copenhaver kick), 11:40
TA — Hoover 1 run (Miller kick), 0:14
Fourth Quarter
TA — Fornadel 35 pass from Hoover (Miller kick), 6:34
Second Overtime
TA — Quintanilla 6 run
