PENN LAIRD — If a baseball team gets good pitching, timely hitting, and steals many bases, it's usually a recipe for success.
That's exactly what Spotswood did Friday in a 6-1 win over Harrisonburg in Valley District baseball action at home.
Sophomore Brady Hoover tossed a complete game, striking out 12 and allowing just three hits, while the SHS bats banged out eight hits and stole 13 bases to secure the team’s fourth consecutive victory.
"I'm pretty proud of our guys tonight," Spotswood head coach Marcus Davis. "It's been a long week, and we found a way to get a win."
The Blue Streaks came out strong in the first inning. SHS freshman third baseman Jayden Barnard reached on an error and moved to second on junior Sawyer Hook's sacrifice bunt. Sophomore infielder Noel Cano Rocha singled, and Barnard scored when senior Toby Corriston reached on a fielder's choice, and Harrisonburg led 1-0.
Spotswood went right to work in the bottom of the frame. Senior outfielder Hezekiah Cross singled to lead off before a pitch hit junior Nathan Leslie, and senior Trevor Shifflet reached on a fielder's choice. Sophomore Jackson Moyer singled down the right-field line to drive in two runs and give the Blazers a 2-1 lead.
Irvine Clark's triple in the third plated another run and increased the lead to 3-1. Clark and sophomore catcher Jackson Baugher added RBI singles in the fifth to make it 5-1, and Moyer singled and scored the Trailblazers' final run in the sixth as Spotswood's aggressive base running paid dividends all evening in another impressive victory.
Hoover settled in after the first inning, found his groove, and faced just three more than the minimum batters over the final six innings to get his second win of the season. Senior outfielder Johnny Woo's double and senior infielder Eddy Perez Navarro's single were the only Blue Streaks to register a hit after the strong opening inning.
"I thought we battled much better than we have," Harrisonburg head coach Kevin Tysinger said. "If we get a couple of timely hits there in key situations, who knows? I think we have the ability to compete with anyone we play. We're moving forward. We're just taking baby steps."
Moyer and Clark had two hits and two RBIs apiece for the Trailblazers (6-4, 2-0 Valley), and Leslie also added two hits in the victory.
"Kevin does a great job with his guys," Davis said of the Blue Streaks. "They had our guys off balance some tonight. We've just got to clean up a few things and learn to cash in when we can at the plate and with runners in scoring position. We left a lot on the bases tonight."
Spotswood travels to Rockbridge County for another Valley District clash on Tuesday. The Blue Streaks (1-8, 0-2 Valley), who have suddenly lost four straight, travel to Albemarle on Monday.
