Sophomore ace Brady Hoover tossed five innings, giving up one unearned run on two hits and two walks with seven strikeouts before senior Ben Moyer closed the door with two perfect relief frames that included five strikeouts as Spotswood earned a gritty 3-1 Valley District baseball victory over Rockbridge County on Friday in Penn Laird.
Jackson Moyer, a sophomore, was 2-for-2 with a run scored and an RBI for the Trailblazers, while Hoover had the only other hit of the game for the home team.
For the Wildcats, senior Cohen Paxton tossed 4.2 innings and gave up three runs (two earned) on three hits and a walk while earning a trio of strikeouts in the process.
Also for Rockbridge, freshman Bennett Bishop pitched 1.1 innings, giving up no runs on no hits and a walk with two strikeouts, while sophomore infielder Clayton Irvine and Paxton had the only hits of the game for RCHS. Irvine also had an RBI in the setback.
Spotswood (12-6, 6-1 Valley) will aim for its fourth consecutive win and to claim the Valley District title outright with a game at county rival Turner Ashby on Thursday.
The Wildcats (6-9, 1-4 Valley) return to action Monday at non-district foe James River.
