The high school volleyball season came to a close this past weekend and it marked a special year for area teams as a number of squads made deep runs into the postseason.
Notably, East Rockingham finished as the Virginia High School League Class 2 runner-up after falling to Glenvar in the state title match Saturday.
Fort Defiance, meanwhile, finished a 26-2 campaign with a loss to Hidden Valley in the VHSL Class 3 semifinals last week.
But as the season comes to a close, there’s still one more opportunity to see the area's top talent perform.
Horizons Edge Sports Campus will host the inaugural Valley Volleyball All-Star Game on Dec. 3 at 12 p.m., an event that aims to bring together the top seniors players from around the area.
“Seniors will get one more chance to spread their competitive wings in a really high-level game,” Horizons Edge sports performance manager Jackson Lohr said. “They'll get to experience playing with other players that aren't their usual teammates. They'll get a chance to showcase their individual skills in the skills competition with medals included. And, they get to experience college-level coaching with exposure to local college coaches.”
Lohr’s father, Jody Lohr, is the head coach at Mary Baldwin and is one of the most well-respected volleyball coaches in the area. He’ll coach the South Team in the event.
Casey Steinbrecher, the head coach at Eastern Mennonite and husband of James Madison volleyball head coach Lauren Steinbrecher, will also participate as the North Team’s coach.
The event will also feature a banquet the night before for an athlete and two family members to reflect on their senior year, a skills showcase the day of the event and, of course, the game that will feature athletes from around the Shenandoah Valley.
The game itself will be accessible in-person and the campus is expecting a large crowd, but there will also be a streaming option through LiveBarn and on the facility’s YouTube channel.
Athletes who participate in the event will receive a discount if they want to participate in the College Volleyball Recruiting Showcase at the facility on Jan. 22. That will mark a solid opportunity for seniors who haven’t committed yet to get exposure to college coaches.
Spectators will get 50% off at the gate if they’re wearing their respective school’s gear.
“The idea had been thrown around a number of times by different people,” Lohr said. “It just took enough of us to believe in it to actually commit and make it happen.”
Players that have already registered thus far are mostly from Augusta County, but Lohr is hopeful that he can get athletes from the entire Shenandoah Valley on board quickly.
Wilson Memorial’s Cierra Cannon, Hailey Flint and Allison Sykes, Fort’s Addison Hammond, Staunton’s Kriston Parr, Stuarts Draft’s Zoe Payne and Waynesboro’s Amber Witry are among the athletes currently expected to compete in the event with more to come.
“We wanted to give seniors a fun way to close out their competitive season with some closure,” Lohr said. “Many players don't get that chance, and we'd like to give it to more players in our area. It was something we could all agree was interesting right away and would be valued by local fans and athletes alike.”
If interested in registering for the event, athletes can reach Lohr at jackson.lohr@horizonsedgeva.com or register on the Horizons Edge website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.