One week after suffering a walk-off loss in the exact location, Clarke County caught revenge.
Standout junior ace Anna Hornbaker tossed an impressive complete-game shutout, giving up just six hits and allowing zero walks while striking out seven as third-seeded Clarke defeated second-seeded East Rockingham 2-0 in the Bull Run District softball semifinals in Elkton on Tuesday.
The game’s only runs came in the top of the third when Hornbaker and senior shortstop Madison Edwards, a James Madison signee, connected on back-to-back solo home runs for the visitors.
It was a big night overall for Edwards, who went 3-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI from the leadoff spot, while Hornbaker was 2-for-3 with a homer, a run scored, and an RBI in the No. 2 hole.
Kendyl Lambert, a junior infielder, was 2-for-3 with a double for Clarke (12-8), while sisters Campbell Paskel, a senior, and Courtney Paskel, a sophomore, added one hit apiece in the road victory.
For East Rock (15-6), senior Ashlyn Herring had a pair of hits while classmate Bria Berriochoa had a double, and Isabella Cubbage, Sara Monger, and Kendall Morris all added one hit apiece in the game.
Despite suffering the loss in the circle, senior standout Madison Arbaugh was solid with a complete-game effort, allowing two runs on nine hits and a pair of walks while striking out six.
Clarke will travel to top-seeded Page County for Thursday's district title game at 5 p.m.
