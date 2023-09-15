Wilson Memorial bounced back on its home court.
The Green Hornets put together a strong start-to-finish effort in a convincing sweep of Shenandoah District opponent Staunton in prep volleyball action in Fishersville on Thursday.
Sophomore outside hitter Katie Lawhorn led Wilson with 11 kills in the victory, while junior setter Caylee Stevens impressed with 16 assists, and freshman Bree Kindig had 13 assists.
Erin Baber, a senior outside hitter, added 10 digs and eight kills for the Hornets.
Wilson (3-5, 2-1 Shenandoah) is back in action in Swoope on Tuesday against Buffalo Gap (2-6, 0-2 Shenandoah), while Staunton (6-7, 1-1 Shenandoah), which had a three-match losing streak snapped, will host rival Riverheads (4-2, 1-0 Shenandoah) that evening.
