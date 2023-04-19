Controlling the game from start to finish, Wilson Memorial captured its eighth consecutive win with a 4-0 shutout of Shenandoah District rival Riverheads in girls soccer action in Fishersville on Tuesday.
Senior defender Carley Piller, sophomore forward Asia Knight, sophomore midfielder Logan Hoover, and sophomore midfielder Grace Durso all scored one goal apiece for the Green Hornets.
Junior forward Adelie Condra had two assists for WMHS in the win.
Wilson (8-0-1, 4-0 Shenandoah) is back in action Thursday with a home game against non-district opponent Spotswood, while the Gladiators (3-3-1, 0-2-1 Shenandoah) host Waynesboro in districtaction on Friday in Greenville.
