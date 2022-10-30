SWOOPE — Wilson Memorial dominated in a 42-20 win over Buffalo Gap Bison in Shenandoah District football action Friday at BGHS.
The Green Hornets had over 425 yards of total offense in the game. as senior quarterback Aiden Podgorski put together one of his best games of the season with 12-for-17 passing performance for 215 yards and three touchdowns.
Wilson head coach Drew Budgen praised his quarterback’s performance afterwards.
“Aiden did a good job,” Budgen said. “We’re still working with him every day. He’s been a little sore, but he let a couple loose and looked good. You know he has a good connection with Blake Rodgers, but he hit the tight ends tonight, too. I was very proud of him for toughing it out.”
Another standout performance for the Green Hornets was junior Braden Tyree, Tyree had 14 carries for 182 yards and two rushing touchdowns while also hauling in two catches for 26 yards and a receiving score. One of the touchdowns on the ground was on a long third-down conversion after being backed up on penalty.
“If he gets any space, he’s just dangerous,” Budgen said. “When I watch him on tape, I get stressed out as a defensive coach, because it doesn’t matter how you gameplan for him, if you make one mistake with a step, the guy is going to hit a homer. He’s just so shifty and talented.”
The Hornets (6-3, 3-2 Shenandoah) not only dominated the game offensively but defensively as well all game long. The held the Bison to under 200 yards of offense on the day and forced a couple of turnovers as well in the contest.
“It comes back to the preparation in the week,” Budgen said on the defensive performance. “I thought our defensive staff really did a great job because we got beat up pretty bad the past couple of weeks and I think it’s good for us as a program to learn from our mistakes each week. But there’s been stuff we’ve gotten better at and I thought it came together finally tonight.”
Buffalo Gap head coach Brad Wygant talked about how the Green Hornets were the first to the punch on Friday and praised their blocking with the speed runs they were running on the perimeters
“They got on the edge on us,” Wygant said. “They beat us with speed on the outside, they blocked really well on the perimeter. They had some big plays in the passing game and we were on our heels a little bit. They called a great game offensively and we couldn’t move the ball much on the offensive side of the ball. We had to catch them napping a couple of times and we couldn’t steal a couple back from them. So, it was a tough night for us. We’re a resilient bunch, so we gotta make sure to dust ourselves off and get ready for Monday.”
The highlight for Gap (5-4, 2-3 Shenandoah) was junior Blake Robertson’s 85-yard kickoff return touchdown after the Green Hornets' first score of the game. Robertson blasted through the kickoff coverage down the right sideline to try to get some momentum back for the Bison at that point of the contest.
“He’s a bolt of lighting, I’ll tell you that,” Wygant said of Robertson. “He saw a lane … There’s a lot of moving pieces and it is hard to defend even when you don’t block everybody and our guys did their job.”
Wilson Memorial 21 14 7 0 — 42
Buffalo Gap 6 8 0 6 — 20
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
WM — Rodgers 26 pass from Podgorski (Correa kick), 6:44
BG — Robertson 82 kickoff return (run failed), 6:28
WM — Tyree 33 run (Correa kick), 4:40
WM — Tyree 11 pass from Podgorski (Correa kick), 0:54
Second Quarter
WM — Tyree 37 run (Correa kick), 4:20
BG — Alphin 4 run (Alphin run), 1:10
WM — Mundie 3 run (Correa kick), 0:52
Third Quarter
WM — Rodgers 62 pass from Podgorski (Correa kick), 5:52
Fourth Quarter
BG — Tinsley 7 pass from Canterbury (run failed), 11:54
