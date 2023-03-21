With victories in all six singles matches, Wilson Memorial cruised to an 8-1 Shenandoah District girls tennis win over Buffalo Gap in Swoope on Monday.
Sophomore G.G. Babral won the No. 1 singles match, with freshman Allison Troxell, junior River Cranford, sophomore Iris Chen, junior Grace Godette, and senior Makaylee Hammer following her up with victories in the remaining five singles matches.
In the doubles matches, Babral and Troxell took home a victory in the No. 1 spot, while Hammer and Godette combined for a victory at No. 3 to wrap up a solid effort.
The Bison got their lone evening win at No. 2 doubles from sophomore Sierra Baker and junior Avery Bradley, who defeated Cranford/Chen by an impressive score of 8-3.
The Green Hornets (1-1, 1-0 Shenandoah) were right back in action Tuesday at non-district opponent Spotswood, while Gap (1-1, 0-1 Shenandoah) will return to the court on Thursday with a non-district rematch against Nelson County.
