BROADWAY — After pitching a complete game against Spotswood on Thursday, there wasn't much time for Wilson Memorial senior right-hander Finn Irving to sit back and relax.
On Monday, the multi-sport standout threw 5.1 innings and struck out nine batters three days after his performance against the Trailblazers.
With Irving's contributions and nine runs on 10 hits, the Hornets propelled themselves to a 9-5 non-district baseball win over Broadway on the road, salvaging a season split in the series.
WMHS veteran head coach Rodney Cullen said Irving told them he was ready to go on Monday, so they put him up to the challenge.
While Irving got fatigued toward the end, Cullen was happy with his performance overall.
"He's a senior, so we kinda trust their judgment a little bit in how they feel and what they're doing," Cullen said. "He looked good [against the Gobblers] and pitched really well."
With three days to prepare, Irving took time to unwind and have fun before Monday's game.
"I don't really ice my arm or anything like that," Irving said. "I just rested. MLB The Show came out this weekend, so I played a lot of video games. I just laid off my arm to get ready. They're a good team. I knew I was going to have to pitch well, throw a lot of strikes and execute my off-speed pitches. I was able to until I got a little tired at the end, but that happens."
Irving allowed five of Broadway's seven hits in the game. Right fielder Hunter Deavers led the Gobblers with three hits and an RBI.
BHS first-year head coach George Laase, who is all too familiar with the Wilson Memorial pitcher from his time in the Shenandoah District as the Staunton head coach, said the game's story was how well Irving got ahead in the pitch count.
"He's a warrior on the mound," Laase said. "He attacks with the fastball and he mixes in his off-speed stuff. When we put the ball in play, they made plays. When they put the ball in play against us, defensively, we had a little bit of a hard time. The best part about baseball is there's always another day."
Knowing he pitched a complete game a few days prior, Laase said the game plan was to work through Irving and get to the Wilson bullpen.
They did so when Irving came off the mound in the fifth, but Laase credited the bottom of Wilson Memorial's lineup for putting the ball in play.
"There's a couple of times it was infield singles where you can't defend it when you put it in places like that," Laase said. "They hustle out of the box. Wilson Memorial is one of the better teams on our schedule that we're going to face this year, and they're really going to push to make a run late when they get everybody healthy."
Aiden Podgorski closed the game on the mound for Wilson Memorial (3-2), notching four strikeouts in 1.2 innings pitched. Sophomore standout Sy Crider, a West Virginia commit, threw four innings with four strikeouts for Broadway.
Cullen said it was vital for his team to pick up the three runs in the top of the seventh because Broadway (4-2) never gave up and rallied with two runs in the bottom half of the inning.
Yet, it would be too little too late.
"They're a scrappy team, and they're well-coached," Cullen said. "They have a lot of really good players, and they're not going to give up. We knew that, so getting those three runs in the top of the seventh was big."
Blake Rodgers led the Hornets with three runs and four hits. Jaden Rose and Ryan Mundie each drove in two RBIs, while Irving, Jayden Saunders, and Wyatt Wood each tallied an RBI of their own.
Irving has pitched many times when the game's tight, and while he can do it, he said it's more enjoyable when they're leading.
"You can pitch a lot more freely that way," Irving said. "I feel like every pitch isn't quite as magnified as it is in a tight game, so it's a huge help."
Now riding a three-game win streak, Irving hopes they can return home and defeat non-district opponent Turner Ashby on Tuesday. The Knights beat the Hornets 6-2 on March 16 in Bridgewater.
"We knew we had a lot of talent coming into the season," Irving said. "The first two losses knocked us down a peg and made us hungry to get some wins. We've been delivering recently, so hopefully we'll keep riding out the momentum."
The Gobblers travel to Skyline on Thursday for non-district play. Monday's loss ended Broadway's four-game win streak.
Laase was happy with his team's willingness to fight on Monday and said he wouldn't want to coach any other group. After the loss, he noted that he was already looking forward to helping his team make adjustments moving forward.
"That's the parody early on in the season," Laase said. "You don't know how everything's going to play out. You're learning about your strengths and weaknesses; we're trying to feel everything out right now. I'm still happy with our guys' fight and the upperclassman's good leadership."
Cullen said he feels good about his team thus far and believes they'll feel even better once healthy.
"When those guys get back, I think it's going to make us even stronger," Cullen said. "We have guys stepping up and filling roles that at the beginning of the year, they didn't think they were going to fill. They're getting some at-bats and getting some time. When we get a couple of guys back at full-strength, I like our chances to be successful this year."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.