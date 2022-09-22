Through three games, Wilson Memorial has been as impressive as anyone.
The Green Hornets took care of business in two blowout victories over Monticello and Rockbridge County before going on the road last week to pull away for an impressive rival victory over Waynesboro.
But as WMHS third-year head coach Drew Bugden and his squad prepare to host Spotswood tonight in a non-district high school football matchup at 7 p.m. in Fishersville, he called it his team's biggest test yet.
"Spotswood is the best team we have faced," Bugden said this week. "They're 3-1 for a reason. I also am very aware that they are well-coached and it is evident from the film we received. Offensively, they run the ball hard and are very disciplined up front. The Spotswood coaching staff is very creative with mixing up formations and motion to put their athletes in the best place to make plays. Defensively, they are strong up front and their defensive line is very active in terms of using stunts to try and confuse their opponents."
In summary, Bugden is aware of just how good of a football team the Trailblazers are and on the other side, sixth-year SHS coach Dale Shifflett and his staff have similar feelings in the task they face as well.
The Green Hornets, who won last year's meeting 48-28 in Penn Laird, are giving up 9.3 points per game.
With defense as his specialty, Bugden has helped the Wilson Memorial defense build a reputation for its hard-hitting ability and consistency with swarming to the football on each and every play this season.
"Wilson is a very sound football team," Spotswood said. "They do not beat themselves. They play hard, smart and physical. We must match that if we want to give ourselves a chance to win."
Against the Trailblazers, the Green Hornets will face the challenge of slowing down a balanced attack.
Early on in the year, the quarterback-receiver duo of Elliott Brown (33-of-60 passing for 576 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions) and Aiden Grefe (16 receptions for 295 yards and three scores) was receiving attention for its big-play ability through the air. In recent weeks, James Stowe (75 carries for 436 yards and seven touchdowns) and Rayne Dean (296 all-purpose yards) have helped open the Spotswood rushing attack and the unit as a whole suddenly looks like it could be dangerous.
If Wilson is able to slow down the Trailblazers, it'll be because of the play up front with linebackers Ryan Mundie and Alex Jordan combining for 25 tackles, an interception and a sack while defensive ends CJ Robinson, an all-state wrestler for Wilson, and Nathan Goff have combined for 25 tackles of their own.
"I think we are still learning about our team and we are all continuing to get better," Shifflett said. "We do have more balance and more players are stepping their game up. The biggest change is our confidence in each other and seeing that if we all concentrate and do our jobs, we have potential to have a good season."
After suffering its first loss of the season in a 28-0 shutout to John Handley in Week 3, Spotswood was able to bounce back nicely as it used a fast start to go on the road and take down Charlottesville last week.
This week, the Trailblazers will face the challenge of slowing down a loaded Wilson Memorial rushing attack.
Brayden Tyree leads the Green Hornets with 44 carries for 349 yards and six touchdowns, but Ronin Tabler has 28 carries for 267 yards and three scores and Mundie has 32 carries for 243 yards and three more.
"We have improved each week, but we are nowhere near where we need to be," Bugden said. "The different thing about this team is that our kids are very aware of that. They are very humble and they are seeing mistakes as they happen so we can communicate and fix quickly."
The history between these two teams is unique, but has become a fun non-district clash in recent years.
The two teams have alternated wins in their last four meetings with the Trailblazers due for the next one.
With as impressive of a start as anyone in the area, the Green Hornets are prepared for their biggest test yet.
"If we win, it will be because we played a clean game with little-to-no mistakes and turnovers," Bugden said. "We need to do what we are coached to do and be disciplined in our assignments."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.