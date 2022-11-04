FISHERSVILLE – Blake Rodgers doesn’t believe there’s any quit in his team.
On Friday night, the Wilson Memorial senior wide receiver and his teammates proved it.
The Green Hornets erased a 10-point fourth quarter deficit to defeat Staunton 28-24 in Shenandoah District football action in Fishersville.
“We didn’t fold,” Rodgers said. “At halftime, we came out and we were ready to play. We came back and we fought ... fought like a team. It feels great. It feels awesome. This team has come such a long way.”
Staunton scored first with a 23-yard Augustine Miguel field goal, and Wilson took the lead briefly in the second quarter when WMHS quarterback Aiden Podgorski found Ronin Taber for an 8-yard touchdown pass.
Staunton’s Kealo Smith closed the second quarter and opened the third quarter with touchdowns, the first coming on a 36-yard punt return and the second coming on a 21-yard scoring strike from quarterback Walker Darby to give Staunton a 17-7 advantage.
Wilson’s defense and special teams, however, would help create some offensive. After the defense forced a turnover on the Storm’s side of the ball, Podgorski found Rodgers for a 31-yard score.
Staunton’s Marc Geffrard’s electric 38-yard touchdown reception – a play where he bounced off the biggest hit of the night - put Staunton up 24-14 in the third quarter.
Wilson, however, would respond in the fourth quarter.
After a special teams miscue gave Wilson Memorial the ball on Storm 1, Brayden Tyree scored from 1 yard out to cut the fourth quarter deficit to three, 24-21. Moments later, Ryan Mundie would score the go-ahead touchdown from 8 yards out.
Staunton marched the ball down the field hoping for some late-game heroics. After completing a fourth-and-13 play, the Storm later faced a fourth-and-5 deep inside Wilson territory. The fourth-down conversion failed on the second attempt, allowing Wilson to close out the game in the victory formation.
Both Staunton and Wilson Memorial finished the regular season with records of 7-3, and the Storm and Hornets will be in the Region 3C playoffs next week.
