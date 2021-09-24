PENN LAIRD — For most of the evening, Wilson Memorial’s inability to convert on points after touchdowns left the visitors chasing Spotswood. But by the fourth quarter, Noah Campbell and the Green Hornets were running away from the Trailblazers.
Campbell finished with 287 yards and four touchdowns on the ground and Wilson Memorial came from behind to beat Spotswood, 48-28, on Friday in non-district action at SHS.
“Noah is just a horse, man,” Wilson Memorial coach Drew Bugden said. “He doesn’t come out. He plays defense. He plays special teams. He’s our leader and our team captain and when we need yards, we give it to him. And he’s explosive, too.”
Skyler Whiting added 118 yards rushing with a touchdown on the ground and another receiving as the Hornets (3-0) remained unbeaten.
Spotswood running back Tre Holsapple rushed for 96 yards — 80 in the first quarter — and had a long punt return for the Trailblazers, but Spotswood couldn’t come up with a stop during key fourth-quarter drives.
“We played good for two-and-half, three quarters,” Spotswood coach Dale Shifflett said. “They got stops when they needed to. Hats off to them. They played physical and they played hard. They have a good football team and we did some things well, but we have to figure out a way to get better.”
Neither defense put up much in the way of resistance on each team’s opening drive, but Spotswood (1-3) came up with a big play in the opening quarter when Rayne Dean recovered an errant pitch to set the Trailblazers up in Wilson territory.
Spotswood quickly turned the field position into a 24-yard touchdown run from Holsapple, whose second score of the day made it a 14-6 Blazers lead midway through the opening period.
But while Holsapple was racking up the yardage in the first half, his Wilson Memorial counterpart Noah Campbell was just as good, topping 100 yards on the ground and finding the end zone just before the end of the first period. Miscues on both of the Hornets’ point-after attempts, however, left Spotswood with a two-point lead at the end of the first.
“It’s always frustrating when you just have those little mistakes and they bite you in the butt,” Campbell said. “But we came back in the second half and fixed the little things.”
Holsapple and Campbell kept the fireworks coming in the second quarter. A 50-yard punt return by Holsapple set up another short touchdown run for the Blazers before Campbell answered with a 50-yard touchdown run.
The Green Hornets finally converted on a two-point attempt, another run by Campbell, and made it a 21-20 Spotswood lead with 4:11 left in the half, a score that remained at intermission.
Campbell kept gaining yards as the second half began and the teams traded touchdowns in the third quarter, but Spotswood remained on top heading into the fourth thanks to yet another stop on a WMHS two-point attempt.
The Hornets were finally able to regain the lead in the opening minute of the fourth quarter, using a short field after a Spotswood fumble to drive deep into Blazers territory. That’s where quarterback Aiden Podgorski found Skyler Whiting for a 10-yard touchdown pass. This time, Campbell converted the PAT run and Wilson Memorial held a six-point advantage.
A few minutes later Campbell made his longest run of the day, going 62 yards up the middle to give the Hornets a 42-28 lead with 8:15 left in the game. Whiting added a 35-yard touchdown run late in the game, a carry that pushed him over the century mark on the ground, as Wilson Memorial put the contest away.
