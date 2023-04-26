Sophomores Gabby Shaver and Katelyn Harman had two hits apiece as Wilson Memorial snapped a four-game skid with a 10-4 win over Waynesboro in Shenandoah District softball at home Tuesday.
Caylee Stevens, a sophomore pitcher, got the win in the circle for the Green Hornets, allowing four runs on eight hits with six strikeouts.
Harman, Stevens, and freshmen Kelsey Payne and Myleigh Glass all had RBIs as part of a big four-run sixth inning for Wilson Memorial.
Jakiah Tucker, the junior pitcher for the Little Giants, struck out six across four innings, allowing five runs on four hits and one walk.
At the plate for Waynesboro, sophomore Kyleigh Staton and sophomore Lani Massarella finished with multiple hits apiece.
The Hornets (3-10, 3-3 Shenandoah) are back in action Thursday with a district home game against Staunton, while the Giants (1-12, 1-5 Shenandoah) will head to non-district foe James River on Tuesday.
