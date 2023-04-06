STAUNTON — Knotted up heading to the seventh inning, Staunton looked to close in on its first win of the season.
The Storm were instead met with disaster as Wilson Memorial proceeded to tally 11 runs in the inning, putting the game out of question and securing a 14-3 Shenandoah District victory on Tuesday at John Moxie Stadium.
Staunton senior ace Joe Harrell was on track for a no-hitter up until the top of the fifth. From there, the Hornets ripped eight hits — five of which came in the vital seventh inning.
While it wasn’t the best day at the plate, veteran Wilson Memorial head coach Rodney Cullen said afterward that he was happy his team stepped up when it counted the most.
“Hats off to [Harrell], he kept us off balance,” Cullen said. “We were popping the ball up all night long, and were just kind of off. I told them we needed to do a better job making adjustments. We kept hanging around, and then it finally busted open for us, so that was great.”
The Storm committed six errors in the game, with two ultimately costing them a run in the end. Cullen told his guys to avoid hitting into flyouts, as hitting on the ground would be tougher for Staunton to field.
“They’ve already proven they can catch a pop-up, so we need to hit the ball down and hard, and make them make a play,” Cullen said. “They’ve got to field it and make the throw, and I think when we did that later in the game, that was good.”
Harrell ended up tossing six innings for five strikeouts. With a shortage of pitchers, Staunton had four different guys on the mound in the seventh — ending with Henry Knox, who was able to draw the last out, but the damage had been done.
Wilson Memorial sophomore pitcher Ryan McDaniel also tossed six innings and fanned nine strikeouts. Eli Irving, another impressive sophomore arm for the Green Hornets, finished the night on the mound in the seventh.
McDaniel said he’s usually “on it” when pitching in the early innings but feels he tends to fade as the game progresses.
On Tuesday, the sophomore felt comfortable throughout.
“I really had a lot of control over the slider-fastball combo,” McDaniel said. “I felt really good.”
McDaniel said it’s always significant any time a team can pull through with the game tied in the seventh. He was happy his teammates could back up his pitching contributions and noted they were down to their last out before the late tear.
“We had two outs [in the seventh], and they came through,” McDaniel said.
Cullen said McDaniel has been doing a nice job for them all season, as he did on Tuesday. Cullen credited Staunton for fighting until the end and wearing down McDaniel late.
“[Staunton] did a good job,” Cullen said. “They were scrappy and they grinded out a few runs, and they tied it up. [McDaniel] had a really good performance. He throws three pitches for strikes, and he’s always around the zone. It makes it easy to call pitches for him, because he’s going to be right around the plate.”
Wilson senior second baseman Jalen Rowzie led the Hornets with four RBIs on two hits, including his three-run triple in the seventh. Senior outfielder Nathan Goff picked up an RBI triple of his own, while junior designated hitter Jaden Rose notched a hit and two RBIs. Toby Oakes, a sophomore, racked up a hit and an RBI for Staunton in the loss.
The Storm (0-5, 0-1 Shenandoah) will look to turn its season around on Thursday when it travels to city rival Waynesboro for district action. The Green Hornets (5-2, 1-0 Shenandoah), who have now reeled off five straight victories, return home to host Stuarts Draft on Thursday in district play.
Cullen plans to have senior standout Finn Irving starting on the mound Thursday and is excited to take on a formidable team in Stuarts Draft. Cullen is hopeful they’ll have a more consistent game at the plate than they did on Tuesday.
“We did start getting on it in the last inning [on Tuesday], but hopefully we’ll get the bats more consistent [on Thursday],” Cullen said. “We’re going to be ready. It should be a good one.”
