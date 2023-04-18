The battle between the top two boys tennis teams in the Shenandoah District certainly lived up to the hype on Monday in Greenville.
Wilson Memorial, the defending Virginia High School League Class 3 state runner-up, edged previously unbeaten Riverheads 5-4 in a thrilling back-and-forth match with district title implications at RHS.
The two teams split the singles matches, with the Green Hornets getting victories at the top two spots from junior Conner Miller (8-0) and senior Jacob Wangler (8-0), while junior Timothy Cole earned a hard-fought 8-6 victory at the No. 5 spot for the visitors.
In the doubles matches, Miller joined senior Brandon Dewald for an 8-3 victory at No. 1, while Wangler and senior Jack Reed also cruised to an 8-3 victory at the No. 3 spot to clinch the team’s big-time win.
For the Gladiators, seniors Colby Cash (8-4), Adam Higgins (8-3), and Luke Bryant (8-1) earned wins at No. 3, No. 4, and No. 6 singles.
In the doubles matches, Bryant and junior Cayden Cook-Cash combined to earn an 8-3 victory for Riverheads in its first loss.
The Gladiators (7-1, 4-1 Bull Run) return to action Thursday with another district match at Augusta County opponent Buffalo Gap.
On a four-match winning streak, Wilson (6-2, 5-0 Shenandoah) will travel to Penn Laird for a non-district match at Spotswood that night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.