BRIDGEWATER — On a day where the temperature continued to steadily rise throughout the game, the bats of Turner Ashby slowly began to trend the opposite direction.
The third-seeded Knights got off to a hot start, scoring eight runs in the first two innings, but cooled down throughout the remainder of the game.
Regardless, it didn't matter as pitchers Haley Lambert and Lily Moyers combined to put together a strong overall performance in the circle and the defense behind them was steady throughout for Turner Ashby in a 9-1 win over sixth-seeded Fluvanna County in the Region 3C softball quarterfinals in Bridgewater on Monday.
“They know I wasn’t happy because we talk all the time about putting teams away," Curry said. "It’s all good when you’re up eight, nine runs. But when it’s 4-2, 4-3 and you can’t put teams away, that’s going to come back and bite you late in the game, especially as we move on. We’re going to have to go to work and focus on keeping our confidence and doing the right things.”
The Knights certainly did the right things earlyon in front of a packed house on Monday, scoring five runs in the opening frame after Kendall Simmers tripled to score Makenzie Cyzick and Taylor Adams followed it up with an RBI double.
TA then got two more runs in the opening frame on a passed ball and another on a hard-hit grounder from Harleigh Propst to make it 5-0 by the end of the opening frame.
“We came out great, ready to play," said Adams, a senior catcher and leader for TA. "We played as a team, one hit after another and it just follows. That’s how it should be. It got us set for the game and we came out ready to play.”
Reaghan Warner scored on a passed ball in the second inning, Moyers followed that up with RBI single and Katelyn Nazelrod's RBI grounder scored Adams to push the lead to 8-0 in the second, but that was the last time Turner Ashby scored until an outfield error from the Flucos in the fifth inning allowed senior Sydney Lyons to advance home off a pop fly from Moyers.
“We really put it to them," said Lyons, a senior outfielder who scored a pair of runs. "We came out expecting to see a lot of inside balls and the fact that we got them to switch [pitchers] in the second [inning], that’s just awesome.”
Despite the bats cooling down as the game went along, the pitching remained steady with the sophomore duo of Lambert and Moyers performing well.
Lambert tossed the first four innings, giving up one earned run on four hits and a walk while striking out five before Moyers came in to toss the final three frames, allowing no runs on two hits and zero walks with two strikeouts.
“You look at them and they’re not really overpowering, but they hit their spots and they have a lot of spin," Curry said about the Lambert-Moyers consistent pitching duo. "Not only that, we have a pretty solid defense. We make plays most teams don’t make. That’s the difference at the end.”
The atmosphere at Monday's quarterfinal game against the Flucos was arguably the best of the year for the Knights and it didn't go unnoticed.
“It’s so meaningful to have this community behind us," Lyons said about the support the team felt Monday. "We play for our alumni, our community, our parents — the people who put us on this field. That’s who we play for.”
Turner Ashby (18-3) finished with 10 hits as a team against the Flucos with Cyzick, Moyers and Simmers all leading the way with two apiece.
As a result of their win and No. 7 Brookville's 3-2 upset of No. 2 Rustburg in another quarterfinal game, the red-hot Knights will now host a regional semifinal against the Bees on Wednesday at 6 p.m. back in Bridgewater.
“That’s huge for us," Curry said. "We just have to be disciplined at the plate and make things happen. If we keep playing our game, we’ll be OK.”
Fluvanna County 001 000 0 — 1 6 1
Turner Ashby 530 010 x — 9 10 2
Fitzgerald, Kirby and Hance. Lambert, Moyers and Adams. W — Lambert. L — Fitzgerald.
