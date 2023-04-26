For the second time in less than a week, freshman Amelia Hughes netted the game-winner in a victory for Turner Ashby.
On Tuesday, the first-year defender’s goal in the 82nd minute gave the young Knights a thrilling back-and-forth 3-2 overtime win over Spotswood in Valley District girls soccer rivalry action in Bridgewater.
Junior forward Belinda Campos and sophomore midfielder Molly Beckwith each added a goal apiece for TA in its second straight win.
For the Trailblazers, who have now dropped three of their last four, juniors Maggie Thorpe and Nicole Syptak had a goal each.
The Knights (5-5-1, 3-1 Valley) return to action Monday at home against Fort Defiance, while Spotswood (3-7, 2-2 Valley) is back in action Friday with a Valley District contest at winless Broadway.
