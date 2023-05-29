BRIDGEWATER — Turner Ashby head coach Jon McClure is well aware of how dangerous the 1-2 punch of Maggie Thorpe and Nicole Syptak is for the Spotswood girls soccer program.
The juniors were the top two vote getters for the Valley District Player of the Year award — Thorpe won the honor — and both players have been electric during the Trailblazers’ late-season surge.
So naturally, after suffering a lopsided loss in a regular-season finale against SHS in Penn Laird, McClure went to the drawing board and made some adjustments centered around the duo.
“You have to respect those players,” McClure said. “They are so good, so fast. They’re so dynamic. They take over the game from the start, so we had to adjust the way to defend them. We had to defend them better than last time and our kids were switched on tonight. They were hungry.”
Freshman midfielder Amelia Hughes netted a first-half goal and senior Katelyn Lough was big-time in goal as the No. 4 Knights defeated No. 5 Spotswood in the Region 3C girls soccer quarterfinals Friday.
With the victory, Turner Ashby advanced to the regional semifinal against top-seeded Wilson Memorial on Tuesday in Fishersville. The Knights battled to a scoreless draw against the Green Hornets in their first regular-season meeting and suffered a heartbreaking 1-0 non-district loss later in the season.
“It’s really special,” Turner Ashby senior Cami Smith said. “We’ve worked really, really hard all offseason, playing travel ball and lifting over the winter and into the spring. We’ve all just worked super hard and we’ve seen the potential throughout the years, it has just never went out way.”
The game was a defensive battle on Friday with Lough and Spotswood keeper Sadie Mayhew shining.
It would have actually been a two-goal game by half if Mayhew hadn’t made a diving save just before intermission that kept the Trailblazers’ deficit at 1-0, but the offense was never able to connect.
“It was an amazing shot, and she got a hand on it,” Spotswood head coach Oskar Scheickl said. “I don’t know how. But then we just started rushing things a bit more, and we got a little away from our passing game and what we play well with. We held on to the ball a bit longer than I imagined.”
The gritty, defensive battle played right into the hands of the Knights, who don’t mind that style.
With Lough as a first-team All-Valley District keeper and an assortment of key pieces in front of her defensively, TA can shine on the defensive end, and low-scoring games are a preference.
“I’d like to say that it doesn’t change anything, but it depends on the game,” Smith said. “Sometimes our mindset changes to, ‘OK, now we just have to contain them.’ Today, we did a good job of just continuing to play our game and trying to get that goal. We kept moving forward.”
As Turner Ashby now gets set to take on a familiar foe in Wilson, things have changed for both teams.
McClure said both squads have improved, but they also each strive defensively and are hard-nosed.
The Knights (11-6-1) will make adjustments after coming short in their last meeting with the Hornets.
And as Friday’s win over the Trailblazers proved, TA is pretty solid at making the right ones.
“It just makes me happy to see it’s finally going our way,” Smith said. “It’s been really, really cool.”
