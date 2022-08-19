STUARTS DRAFT — There's a handful of people Nathan Floyd likes to point out when he's talking about the keys to his team's success over the years.
Since Floyd took over as the Stuarts Draft head football coach in 2014, the Cougars have had only one losing season.
Over the past three years, they've lost just seven total games with four coming against six-time Virginia High School League Class 1 state champion Riverheads and the other three coming in the regional or state playoffs.
“It’s a great combination of coaches and kids," Floyd said. "I’ve got a great group of coaches to work with. I trust them all to do their part. And the kids have really accepted the challenges we’ve put them through and as a result, it’s led to some pretty good success.”
The Cougars reached the VHSL Class 2 state championship back-to-back seasons in 2019 and the condensed 2021 spring season. Both times, they fell to perennial state power Appomattox County and played in a 48-41 thrilling rematch that spring.
Last season, Draft put together another strong season before ultimately coming up short against a loaded Central squad in a 21-6 loss in the Region 2B title game.
Now, even with some big pieces gone, the expectation remains for similar success.
“We take a lot of pride in both sides of the ball," Cougars junior lineman Kyle Coffey said. "We keep it equal. We go one week at a time. ... We focus on who we have that week and keep progressing from there and try not to look too far ahead.”
Draft brings back plenty of experience on both lines and quarterback Landon Graber, after starting as a freshman a year ago, could make a significant leap.
“I grew a lot in a year, mentally, so I’m not as nervous as I was last year," Graber admitted. "I’ve been able to focus more on relaxing, staying calm and letting the play happen instead of letting the nerves get to me. .... The quarterback is the leader on the field, so I’ve tried to be more vocal in the huddle and on the field and helping to get everyone where they’re supposed to be. That's been a focus."
Defensively, the Cougars are always strong and that's to be expected under Floyd, who served as defensive coordinator for former longtime Draft coach Rod Bowers before taking over.
And to their credit, it isn't just the talent that's come through that's been key for them.
Playing in the Shenandoah District, being sharp mentally is key in order to not miss assignments and Draft has been able to stay disciplined each year.
“These teenagers have a lot on their heart," Floyd said. "Defensively, we do some different things but we still keep it simple and a lot of our concepts piggyback off each other so they’re not thinking and are just flying around to the ball.”
Offensively, while Graber is a bright spot, there are plenty of other young skill players waiting in the wings to step up and fill key spots for the Cougars.
While Draft's philosophy centers around the run game, especially in recent years with current Bridgewater College freshman Aaron Nice in the backfield, there have been a number of quarterbacks in recent years that have allowed the SDHS playbook to open up a bit.
“I think that’s coaching," Floyd said. "In high school, you can’t control the type of kids you get but we have a system. Within the system, we adapt and change according to the type of kids we have. It’s been a blessing to have all these smart coaches here. I lean on them. We talk a lot, text a lot. You have to adapt.”
The philosophy for the Cougars is the same as it is for many schools — next man up — but they've made it look a lot easier than others with their string of success.
“Honestly, players teach other players," Coffey said. "The older guys just always teach the younger guys how to do it and when it’s their time to step up, they know how to do it and they’re ready to go. It's always been that way here."
That mindset doesn't just start with training camp in August either.
From the time the offseason program begins — in the weight room, the classroom, the 7-on-7s and other activities — the players are focused on their opportunity.
“A lot of work goes into this over the summer in the weight room, a lot of dedication on our off days," Graber said. "Offseason work is huge to our success. At Stuarts Draft, it is next man up. Whoever is next is up and we just go from there.”
The way the players talk about how things work for the Cougars is impressive simply because they sound almost identical to how their coaches speak about it.
For Stuarts Draft, the key to the success is a buy-in approach from everyone.
And that's why it is hard for Floyd to pinpoint one specific reason why.
“You have to stay humble," Floyd said. "I tell them a number beside your name doesn’t mean jack squat. It’s the number after your name and that’s usually your record. We preach that it’s earned, not given. We’re hard on them and for the most part, they buy in. They know if they don’t buy in, they’re not going to earn that playing time. It’s Cougar football, not me-me-me football.”
