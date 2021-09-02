BROADWAY — Whether its between coaches of various sports or the players that they're coaching, there's no bad blood in the halls of Broadway High School.
“Relationships is the key," Gobblers third-year football coach Danny Grogg said. "Our three coaches in football, basketball and baseball really get along. Our entire school is getting to that point. When our kids see that, they feel more comfortable playing multiple sports. For so long, only one sport was pushed.”
If there's any coach that knows about participating in multiple sports best at BHS, it's Grogg, who is an assistant baseball coach at the school in the spring.
And as the Gobblers get set to take on Strasburg tonight at 7 p.m. in a early-season non-district football clash, it'll be a relationship he built on the diamond this past spring that could prove to be one of the difference makers this fall.
"What convinced me to play football was just the people," said Broadway senior Ben Hutcheson, who plays second base in baseball. "For me, it wasn't as much about playing football as it was about having fun with my friends and enjoying my senior year. Coach Grogg deserves a lot of the credit for getting me to play."
Coincidentally, it isn't just baseball that Hutcheson shines for Broadway.
In fact, when he's not coming up with clutch plays at the defensive back position this fall, the 5-foot-10, 148-pounder is delivering low scores on the golf course.
“I want our guys to play as many sports as possible," Grogg said. "I try to be pretty lenient with that and stay in communication with all of these other coaches. … We’re in a day and time where you have to take what you can get sometimes. If you force one sport on them, they’ll burn out and it won’t last.”
Hutcheson is arguably Broadway's top golfer as a senior this season, shooting in the 70s on several different occasions this year in Valley District competition.
"It hasn't been difficult at all because my coaches have been understanding and my teammates have been supportive of me," Hutcheson said.
After baseball season ended in the spring, Grogg said he sent out his annual message to the members of the team asking if anyone wanted to play football.
“Ben is one of the only guys who sent me a text message, but he was clear as day," Grogg said. "All it said was, ‘I want to play.’ It started there and we worked out his golf schedule with our schedule. We told him we’d take a backseat to golf. That’s his sport. We made it work and he’s been huge for us.”
Hutcheson's contributions on the gridiron were on full display in the Gobblers' impressive 21-6 non-district victory over Fluvanna County in Week 1.
With less than a minute to go and the Flucos driving for the winning score, Hutcheson intercepted a FCHS pass and returned it 78 yards for a touchdown.
"Ben has been a huge part of what we have been able to do so far this year," said Gobblers two-way standout Landen Stuhlmiller, who also plays baseball. "He's an athlete that has a competitive edge and that's what we needed. Ben has a been an extra toy for us on offense, he brings speed and smarts that a coach can't coach, he's been a hard worker at learning the play book himself and that's not to mention the defensive player that he has stepped up and been."
Hutcheson said he has taken lessons learned from each sport he plays and been able to apply them in different ways. Now, as a senior, it's starting to pay off.
"My goal is just for us to be better than we were last year in each sport," Hutcheson said. "We're gonna have opportunities to succeed and we learned last year in baseball, it takes everyone and everything you have to win at that level."
In a small-town school such as Broadway, getting as many of the best athletes as possible in each sport is key to having consistent success according to Grogg.
“It’s part of what I try to do in high school football right now, especially at Broadway," Grogg said. "I try to recruit in the school and get as many athletes out as possible. I've always said that the day everybody in the school is playing football that should be playing football is the day you win a championship.”
That desire to win a championship with the Gobblers is one that Grogg is not alone in feeling, along with every other coach in the halls of the school.
It's why, between coaches and players, relationships remain strong at Broadway.
"It makes it more fun playing multiple sports with the same guys," Hutcheson said. "Winning and losing can really bring you together."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.