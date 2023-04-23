PENN LAIRD — There was some extra motivation for Fort Defiance when it arrived in Penn Laird for a non-district softball showdown with rival Spotswood.
Last year, the Indians earned a walk-off win over the Trailblazers in the Region 3C semifinals, ending Spotswood's season in heartbreak. Then, last week, sophomore catcher Charley Bentley delivered a walk-off homer in the exact location, avenging that loss and giving SHS a walk-off victory of its own over Fort.
On Thursday, the Indians took a turn delivering a knockout punch, piling up 17 hits and holding on defensively to secure a 10-6 non-district softball win over Spotswood at Susan Martindale Field.
After going on a five-game losing stretch at one point earlier this season, Thursday marked Fort Defiance's third straight win. Indians head coach Todd Wood credited his girls for continuing to battle through the highs and lows of the season with a young roster.
"They just keep working," Wood said. "They keep working hard every day. They don't give up, they fight back, they're a team and they're here to play."
Having played them once already, the Indians knew what they had to fix. Wood felt they hit the ball much better than in the first game against the Trailblazers and did a better job keeping a positive mindset.
"They stepped up," Wood said. "They came back when they had to. They could've gotten down easily, but they didn't. Our pitchers did great pitching together, [they] kept the batters off-balance. It was a great game."
The game was knotted at six after five innings until the Indians put up four runs in the top of the sixth — which proved to be the difference maker. Fort Defiance outfielder right fielder Laura Brown contributed a sacrifice fly in that inning to help the visitors go up.
Brown said the team's energy is high; everyone has bought into what they want to accomplish. The junior credited senior Baylee Blalock for keeping up the team spirit and ensuring they're all on the same page.
"She's been really good about keeping us all together," Brown said. "Making sure we're cheering, making sure we're not getting down on each other. … [If] we miss a play, it's fine. [We'll] go to the next, [we won't] worry about the last one. A new play is coming and nothing else matters but that next play, because it could determine a ballgame."
Brown tallied an even two runs, two hits, and two RBIs in Thursday's win. She admitted she had been down on herself when it came to hitting in previous games.
After talking with her hitting coach, she said she now steps up to the plate without overthinking her at-bats, and it's benefited her nicely in recent contests.
"Before each at-bat, I take a deep breath and I go in there with a clear mindset," Brown said. "Even after each pitch."
Sara Turner, a third baseman, had a busy Thursday as she drove in two runs off three hits — including a two-run homer — and scored two runs of her own. The sophomore also pitched the final 3.1 innings in relief for Fort Defiance and struck out two.
Turner said she felt she wasn't pitching her best in the season's early stages and couldn't pinpoint why. She was happy about her Thursday outing and felt more prepared to take the circle than in previous games.
"I was definitely prepared because [Wood] told me I might go in," Turner said. "I definitely located better because I was ready to go and I wanted to win."
Abigail Campbell, the senior standout, earned the win for Fort after tossing 3.2 innings and fanning three strikeouts. Junior ace Taelor Ware took the loss for SHS after pitching 4.1 innings with three strikeouts.
Ciera Rodriguez led the Blazers on the hitting side with two RBIs off two hits, while Aspen Jones contributed two hits and an RBI.
Trailblazers first-year head coach Scott Mongold knew Thursday would be a challenge, given how the first matchup against Fort Defiance played out.
He didn't take anything away from the Indians and credited them for getting timely hits.
"I thought [Wood] did a really good job of switching pitchers in the middle of the game to give us a different look," Mongold said. "That might've affected how we took our at-bats. Bottom line, [my] hat's off to Fort, they came and played a good ballgame."
Mongold said softball runs "thick" through the Valley, and no team can be taken for granted.
"Records are just records," Mongold said. "At the end of the day, you have to put nine girls out on the field, and they've got to put nine girls out on the field. On any given day in the Valley, it can be taken away."
Things are looking up for Fort (7-5) since ending the five-game winless drought, and it'll return to action Tuesday in a big Shenandoah District home game against first-place Stuarts Draft at 5:30 p.m. Meanwhile, the Trailblazers(9-4) will host rival Turner Ashby in a Valley District contest Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Turner said she feels good about where the team's and is hopeful about what they can accomplish.
"We've definitely progressed a lot," Turner said. "We're hitting a lot better, we're very aggressive now, and our defense is definitely getting better. I think the rest of the year is going to be a lot better."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.