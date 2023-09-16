BROADWAY — Heading into the fourth quarter tied at 14 on Friday, Fort Defiance aimed to turn the tide back in its favor.
After getting out ahead of non-district opponent Broadway in the first half, the Indians gave up a crucial play late in the third quarter that knotted up the game.
On 2nd and long, Broadway quarterback Uriah Rutan lofted a short pass to wide receiver Ryder Post off the right side.
The Fort Defiance defense wouldn't bring down the 6-foot-4, 225-pound senior and took it to the house for a 63-yard touchdown reception.
FDHS head coach Dan Rolfe didn't take anything away from Post's play but felt their defense was a mere fingertip from preventing the game-tying catch.
"That's why I wasn't too worried," Rolfe said. "It wasn't a broken play or something where I felt like, 'Oh, we're in deep trouble.' That kid is a heck of a receiver, and he caught the ball."
Fast forward to early in the fourth quarter, and the Indians had prime field position at Broadway's 21. With some play-action trickery, Fort Defiance quarterback Trey Miller bolted to the left side and found a wide-open running lane to cruise in for the score.
"That's his bread and butter," Rolfe said. "He read it perfectly and took off."
Miller couldn't help but smile after the game when reflecting on the play he made and said they read Broadway's defense to perfection.
"We knew we had it when we saw the front that they were in," Miller said. "It just felt good to get in there and take the lead."
Trailing by a touchdown, the Gobblers had to make something happen as the game clock wound down. However, on the drive's third play, Rutan threw a pass straight to Fort Defiance's Jackson Michael for the interception. That led to another Fort Defiance touchdown and ultimately sealed the deal for its first win of the season in a 28-14 victory over Broadway at BHS.
With no small help from running back Bradley Hebb, who rushed for 168 yards on 19 carries and a touchdown, the Indians proved they could get the job done after a problematic first three weeks.
"We came out and showed [Friday] that we can win games," Hebb said. "We've been getting disrespected a lot, and I feel like [Friday] was the night to really show what we have. I think we did what we needed to do."
Rolfe said Hebb has been showcasing his talent all season and believes he's just as integral to the program as the likes of Miller, Michael, Talyn Armentrout, and Carter Berry.
"The list goes on and on," Rolfe said. "We were able to find something with Bradley, and we stuck with it."
Miller threw 6-of-12 for 69 yards and two touchdowns — with every pass falling in the hands of Armentrout. Miller said he and Armentrout worked hard over the offseason and knew he would be double and triple-teamed by the Gobblers defense on Friday.
"They even put four on him at once," Miller said. "We work too much for that not to happen."
The Gobblers showed explosiveness in their first two drives of the game, and when it seemed as if they were going to put points on the board, they gave up a fumble on both drives. Yet, Broadway came away with nothing, as neither turnover led to any points, and after a scoreless first quarter, it was still anyone's game.
However, a bad punt by the Gobblers midway through the second put the Indians in excellent field position and finished off a 37-yard drive with Hebb's 9-yard touchdown carry. The Indians went to the ground again on their next drive as Hebb broke loose for a 73-yard rush. The nine-play, 77-yard drive was capped off with a 12-yard touchdown toss from Miller to Armentrout.
The Gobblers garnered some momentum before halftime, as Rutan pushed his way into the end zone on a 4-yard run with 45 seconds left in the second quarter. Gobblers head coach Danny Grogg knew they had to gain momentum starting off the second half because costly turnovers prevented them from doing so early.
"That's what I told the team," Grogg said. "If we come out here, score on the first drive and we can get some momentum going and get a stop, we felt like we could put ourselves in position to win the game. We did go down and score, but we couldn't get a stop on the next series."
That score would be Post's huge reception late in the third quarter that was countered with Miller's 21-yard touchdown carry. Miller felt they could've picked up the pace earlier, but he was happy to leave Broadway victorious.
"We started off slow, first of all," Miller said. "It just feels good to come out and get our first win of the season."
Rolfe felt the turnovers were the key to the game, noting they snagged four turnovers and limited theirs. For Hebb, the junior was pleased to see his defense rise to the occasion.
"Coming from the first three weeks, it's a big improvement," Hebb said. "The defense has been working hard in practice, and if they keep doing what they're doing, we're going to win a lot more games."
Penalties were detrimental to both teams on Friday, especially towards Fort Defiance late in the game. Twice in the fourth quarter, the Indians punched the ball into the end zone, only for it to be called back by the officials.
"That's stuff we're better than," Rolfe said. "That's stuff we've got to clean up a little bit. We made a couple mistakes scheme-wise that I think hurt us a little bit on closing this out a little bit sooner."
Rolfe had great things to say about the Broadway program in the leadup to Friday and said they brought a ton of physicality to the table from the opening kickoff.
"They put the screws to us a little bit," Rolfe said. "We were able to overcome a couple of scheme things that we fixed, but credit to their kids. They're never out of a game."
Grogg applauded Fort Defiance for being a formidable opponent and knew Armentrout would be difficult to face. Grogg said their key was to remove their receiver and quarterback, but their receiver beat them.
Grogg's assessment of Friday was that they failed to execute and didn't manage adversity well.
"When times got tough [Friday], we didn't handle it well," Grogg said. "Credit to their [Fort Defiance's] staff and credit to their team. They had a great game plan ready for our offense, and I thought they handled it well."
Grogg told his guys post-game that the sun will come up tomorrow, and they'll have a chance to go 1-0 next week. The Gobblers (2-2) travel to Rockbridge County for their first Valley District matchup on Friday at 7 p.m.
"We've just got to be better," Grogg said. "We've got to go back to work and focus on what we have to fix and get better for next week. Definitely focus and execution are the biggest cues for [Friday]."
Grogg said they won't wipe the slate clean and will look at the issues that unfolded, stating that not only is their focus to make better football players, but to make better men.
"The only way to fix problems is to talk about them and then go execute and fix it," Grogg said. "That's part of what we're going to do here. Our kids have to be able to accept what they did wrong and be able to move forward from it in order to be better."
Rolfe believes every game is a must-win, but when his team arrived at Broadway, he knew they had to get their season turned around.
"We knew coming out of the gate, those first three games were tough games," Rolfe said. "Three of the best teams in the area, I'd like to think. Coming in here, we thought we needed to win to kinda get things rolling a little bit."
The Indians (1-3, 0-1 Shenandoah) host Madison County in non-district action Friday at 7 p.m., and while Friday's win certainly lifted their spirits, Hebb knows there's a lot of season left.
"It gives us a boost, but we're not done yet," Hebb said. "We still have work to finish, and I think we're going to get it done."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.